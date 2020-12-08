WHITEHOUSE — Tyler Legacy continued its winning ways on Tuesday night.
A seven-win team in 2019-20, the Red Raiders are now 8-0 in the 2020-21 campaign after a 62-43 win over Whitehouse at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
The No. 24 Red Raiders jumped on the Wildcats early and never looked back.
Will Mitchell got to the free-throw line on two straight trips down the court in the first 30 seconds of the contest and made all four free-throw attempts. Mitchell then assisted on a 3-pointer by Nate Noland, and Matt Wade turned a steal into a layup to give the Red Raiders a 9-0 advantage.
After Hayden Grigsby scored for Whitehouse, Mitchell knocked down a three, and the Red Raiders extended their lead to 21-6 after the first quarter.
No. 1s for both sides traded 3-pointers to open the second quarter — Jaylon Spencer for Legacy and Max Clemons for Whitehouse.
Jalen Henry came off the bench and scored on a drive and then knocked down a triple for the Wildcats. The Red Raiders responded with a 10-0 run with the first six points coming from Teon Erwin.
Legacy led 36-16 at halftime.
With the score at 42-24 late in the third quarter, the Red Raiders turned defense to offense to close the quarter. A block by Mitchell on one end led to a dunk by Wade on the other. Mitchell then had a steal and assisted on a layup to Noland to give the Red Raiders a 46-24 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Mitchell and Wade had consecutive dunks — both created from steals by Mitchell.
“I think we started the game pretty well,” Legacy head coach Kevin Walker said. “There were times where we got maybe a little complacent and lost a little energy, but then we would go through spurts where we had a bunch of energy. Our defense did a good job of creating offense, which has been the way it’s been for us all year. When we’re aggressive and we play hard, we’re able to give ourselves opportunities to go down there and score.”
Wade led Legacy with 18 points and seven rebounds. Erwin had 12 points, and Mitchell added 11 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Henry led Whitehouse with 12 points.
Legacy will play at Grand Prairie on Friday, and Whitehouse will be at Bullard.
———
Tyler Legacy 62, Whitehouse 43
Legacy 21 15 10 16 — 62
Whitehouse 6 10 8 19 — 43
LEGACY — Jaylon Spencer 5, Will Mitchell 11, Teon Erwin 12, Nate Noland 9, Matt Wade 18, Austin McCoo 4, Jamarion Robinson 1, Jordan Benson 2.
WHITEHOUSE — Bryson Hawkins 6, Nick Orlowski 1, Carson Stone 3, Hayden Grigsby 6, Erick Hendrick 2, Max Clemons 3, Jalen Henry 12, Keller Smith 3, Ross Wall 4, Easton Mayo 3.