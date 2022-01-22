After scoring a big win on the road earlier in the week, the No. 7 Apache Ladies suffered an upset of their own on Saturday.
Jayla Brooks had a game-high 33 points in powering the No. 20 Panola College Fillies to an 83-71 win over Tyler Junior College in a Region XIV women's basketball contest at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Apache Ladies, who defeated No. 4 Trinity Valley 66-62 on Wednesday in Athens, fall to 16-3 overall and drop their first conference game to go to 6-1. The Fillies improve to 14-3 and 5-2.
The Fillies broke out to a quick 25-13 lead in the first quarter. Tyler pulled within five on three occasions (twice in the second quarter and once in the third) but could get no closer.
The loss snapped TJC's 11-game win streak and it was the Apache Ladies' first defeat since Nov. 26 when they dropped a game to Collin College.
Panola hit four of its first five 3-point attempts to get the upset brewing. The Fillies made only one addition trey the remainder of the game.
The Fillies also hit 26 of 31 free throw attempts compared to TJC's 11 of 16.
Deborah Ogayemi had a monster game for TJC with a double double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 18 rebounds.
Daijah Torns, Taryn Wills and Tia Morgan each connected for 11 points each for Tyler.
Also scoring for TJC were Nadechka Laccen (9), Shadiya Thomas (5), Trinittee Alexander (4) and Nassarine William (2).
Laccen had five rebounds and two blocks with Alexander and Wills each grabbing four boards.
Others in double figures for the Fillies were Courtlyn Loudermill (18) and Destiny Burton (13). Burton had six rebounds with Loudermill and Nya Hamon getting five boards apiece.
Also scoring for PC were Harmon (9), Lyric Scott (8) and Esther Oluade (2).
The Apache Ladies made 2 of 13 from 3-point land. Panola was 5 of 11.
TJC returns to play on Monday, traveling to Paris for a 5:30 p.m. contest. It is a makeup game from earlier when Paris Junior College was in COVID-19 protocol. The Apache Ladies will then host Blinn at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Panola plays host to Kilgore College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Carthage.