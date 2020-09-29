LINDALE — In a battle of state-ranked volleyball squads and the only two undefeated teams in District 16-4A play, it was the No. 2 Lindale Lady Eagles that prevailed on Tuesday night over the No. 14 Bullard Lady Panthers (25-22, 25-21, 25-20).
“I was super proud of the girls,” Lindale head coach Jessica Dimsdle said. “They did everything I asked of them. We worked on where to hit it and what to do, and they took care of everything. We focused on our defense and being disciplined, and I thought they took care of business like I wanted them to.”
Bullard got the first two points of the night with tip kills by Emily Bochow and Liz Conner, but Shelbi Steen and the Lady Eagles rallied to take the lead.
Bullard led 8-6 later in the set on an ace by Bochow before Lindale went on a 7-0 run behind the serving of Kalaya Pierce.
Bochow and Steen kept delivering kills for their respective teams, but the Lady Eagles were able to put together a 6-1 spurt to go up 23-17. Bullard scored four straight points, but Steen delivered kills for the 24th and 25th points to give the Lady Eagles the first set.
Up 23-21 in the second set, Lindale got a kill by Steen on an assist from Pierce, and Skylar Wyllie then served the game point to put the Lady Eagles up 2-0.
Lindale build a lead in the third set, but Bullard rallied to tie the score at 20.
The Lady Eagles then reeled off five straight points to close the match.
Steen led the Lady Eagles with 18 kills and added 11 digs, a block, an assist and an ace.
“We just kept our composure, calmed down and just played our game and had fun,” Steen said.
Alondra Romero had four kills, seven digs and an ace. Brenley Philen had four kills. Wyllie had three kills, two digs, a block, an assist and an ace. Pierce had 31 assists, three digs, a kill, a block and an ace.
Libby Eitel had 25 assists and five digs for Bullard (13-3, 5-1). Kelli Richmond had 17 kills and nine digs. Bochow had seven kills, two blocks and two aces. Korleigh duBose had 12 digs, and Grace O’Bannon added eight digs.
Bullard will face Spring Hill at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Longview.
Lindale (19-0, 6-0) will play at Chapel Hill at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
