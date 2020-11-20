Highland Park showed why it is one of the best teams in the state, jetting out to early lead en route to a 49-10 victory over Tyler on Friday in a District 7-5A Division I football game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Scots (6-0, 4-0) clinched a playoff berth, while the Lions saw their two game winning streak snapped as they fall to 2-5 and 2-2.
Despite the loss, the Lions are still in the hunt for a postseason spot. Tyler returns to action on the day after Thanksgiving in a game in Sherman. The winner of the 2 p.m. contest at Bearcat Stadium will have an edge in gaining a playoff berth. The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
Behind quarterback Brayden Schager, the 6-3 Hawaii commit, the Scots held a 36-0 halftime lead, holding the Lions to minus 16 rushing yards in the first half and 62 total yards.
For the game, Schager hit on 15 of 30 passing attempts for 288 yards and two TD passes. The Scots, led by running back Anthony Ghobriel, who rushed for 119 yards and two TDs on 12 attempts, gained 235 yards on the ground.
Tyler had just five yards rushing for the game on 29 attempts as the HP defense lived in the Lions’ backfield. Junior quarterback Eli Sanchez did throw for 252 yards and a TD, including hitting on 22 of 39 passing attempt. Montrell Wade had five catches for 111 yards including a 62-yard TD reception on a bubble screen. Tacorey Gilliam had six catches for 41 yards and Makavion Potts had five receptions for 55 yards.
Defensively, Travion Ates had his third interception of the season for the Lions.
The Scots’ defense stopped the Lions on two fourth-and-1 situations in the first quarter near Tyler’s own 30. Highland Park converted the short drives to two TDs (22 pass from Schager to Brooks Bonds and Schager 1 run). Toward the end of the first quarter, HP blocked a punt and Johnny Herring recovered in the end zone for a TD.
After the first period, the Scots led 19-0.
The Scots also recovered a Tyler fumble at the 1 in the second quarter. One play later, Ghobriel scored. Jack Stone’s PAT made to 36-0 heading into intermission.
In the fourth period, junior Saul Perez, in his varsity debut, booted a 30-yard field goal for the Lions.
Highland Park is scheduled to host West Mesquite on Friday.
Highland Park 49, Tyler 10
Highland Park 19 17 7 6 — 49
Tyler 0 0 7 3 — 10
First Quarter
HP — Brooks Bond 22 pass from Brayden Schager (kick failed), 6:32
HP — Schager 1 run (pass failed), 3:57
HP — Johnny Herring recovered blocked punt in end zone (Jack Stone kick), 3:10
Second Quarter
HP — FG Stone 27, 10:54
HP — John Rutledge 30 pass from Schager (Stone kick), 7:16
HP — Anthony Ghobriel 1 run (Stone kick), 5:42
Third Quarter
TH — Montrell Wade 62 pass from Eli Sanchez (Saul Perez kick), 10:59
HP — Christian Reeves 4 run (Stone kick), 8:19
Fourth Quarter
HP — Ghobriel 1 run (kick failed), 8:27
TH — FG Perez 30, 1:25