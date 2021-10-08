Big plays and turnovers allowed No. 14 Rockwall to jump out to a 50-14 halftime lead on Tyler Legacy on Friday night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Yellowjackets tacked on one final touchdown in the third quarter on the way to a 57-28 victory in District 10-6A action.
Rockwall opened the game by converting two fourth downs to set up a 14-yard touchdown run by Zach Hernandez. Lake Bennett scored the 2-point conversion as the Yellowjackets set up the swinging gate, making the score 8-0 with 9:14 on the clock.
The Yellowjackets came out with two kickers and tried to catch the Red Raiders off guard with an onside kick, but Legacy’s Sam Youngblood was able to recover the ball at the Rockwall 48. Legacy used nine plays to score on a 2-yard run by Bryson Donnell to cut the score to 8-7.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Hernandez broke free for a 56-yard run, but Ja’Kambrin Turner made a touchdown-saving tackle at the 2-yard-line. Rockwall handed the ball to Hernandez three consecutive times, and the Legacy defense stopped him short with tackles by Jeremiah Sheffie, LaBrendo Flowers, Jett Stanger and Jordan Renaud. On fourth and goal, Hernandez got in from 1 yard out to make the score 15-7.
Rockwall’s Tre Carter then recovered an onside kick. On fourth down, Rockwall faked the punt and picked up 37 yards, but the play was called back with a penalty. The Yellowjackets then punted the ball 50 yards into the end zone. Legacy brought the ball out and was stopped at the 1-yard line.
On second down, Jarrett Stoner blitzed and sacked quarterback Bruce Bruckner, jarring the ball loose. Stoner landed on the ball for the Rockwall touchdown to put the score at 22-7 with 1:28 left in the first quarter.
Rockwall then scored on a 35-yard pick six by Cadien Robinson 12 seconds into the second quarter to stretch the lead to 29-7.
Legacy answered with a 24-yard touchdown run by Jamarion Miller, but Rockwall added three more touchdowns in the final 8:56 of the first half — a 27-yard run by Hernandez, a 13-yard pass from Braedyn Locke to Caden Marshall and a 42-yard pass from Locke to Brennan Ray.
Legacy, which had forced 18 turnovers in the first five games, didn’t create any turnovers on Friday night while giving the ball to the Yellowjackets four times in the first half.
Rockwall added a 16-yard touchdown run by Aiden Meeks nearly midway through the third quarter.
The Red Raiders got two touchdowns in the final 3:09 of the contest — a 3-yard run from Kenneth Hawkins and an 18-yard run by Wilbert Brice.
Donnell carried the ball 14 times for 102 yards and a touchdown. Miller added 79 yards and a score on 13 carries.
Hernandez finished with 165 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries for Rockwall (5-2, 2-1). Locke was 14 of 18 for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Marshall had six grabs for 84 yards.
Legacy (3-3, 1-1) will play Mesquite Horn at 7 p.m. Friday at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.
———
Rockwall 57, Tyler Legacy 28
Rockwall 22 28 7 0 — 57
Legacy 7 7 0 14 — 28
First Quarter
R — Zach Hernandez 14 run (Lake Bennett run), 9:14
TL — Bryson Donnell 2 run (Christian Baxter kick), 5:27
R — Hernandez 1 run (Michael James kick), 3:40
R — Jarrett Stoner 0 fumble return (James kick (1:28)
Second Quarter
R — Cadien Robinson 35 INT return (James kick), 11:48
TL — Jamarion Miller 24 run (Baxter kick), 10:08
R — Hernandez 27 run (James kick), 8:56
R —Caden Marshall 13 pass from Braedyn Locke (James kick), 4:12
R — Brennan Ray 42 pass from Locke (James kick), 1:16
Third Quarter
R — Aiden Meeks 16 run (James kick), 7:25
Fourth Quarter
TL — Kenneth Hawkins 3 run (Baxter kick), 3:09
TL — Wilbert Brice 18 run (Baxter kick), :22
R TL
First Downs 20 21
Rushes-Yards 37-250 44-289
Passing Yards 179 78
Comp.-Att-Int. 14-18-0 9-21-3
Punts-Ave. 3-39.3 2-35.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-40 10-80
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Rockwall, Zach Hernandez 20-165; Aiden Meeks 2-26; Quintero Jones 2-22; Johnathan Varnan 9-19; Parker Williams 4-15; Noble Johnson 1-3. Legacy, Bryson Donnell 14-102; Jamarion Miller 14-79; Luke Wolf 4-55; Wilbert Brice 1-18; Kenneth Hawkins 4-14; Bruce Bruckner 6-12; Aaron Sears 2-9.
PASSING — Rockwall, Braedyn Locke 14-18-0 179. Legacy, Bruce Buckner 14-28-0 97.
RECEIVING — Rockwall, Caden Marshall 6-84; Noble Johnson 5-41; Brennan Ray 1-42; Quintero Jones 1-6; Jacob Rhodes 1-6. Legacy, Bryson Donnell 4-35; Nate Crockett 2-11; Ja’Kaleb Turner 1-2; Ladavion Butler 1-9; Jamarion Miller 1-3.