It is a 700-mile round trip when TJC travels to Beeville for a Region XIV Conference basketball game.
But is well worth the journey when you capture a win.
That was the case on Wednesday when the No. 12 Apache Ladies scored a 96-72 win over Coastal Bend College.
The victory moves Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard's team to 8-2 on the season and 2-0 in league play. The Lady Cougars fall to 2-9 and 0-1.
Five Apache Ladies scored in double figures, led by 25 points from Veonce Powell. The sophomore guard from Miami, Florida hit seven 3-pointers.
Others in double digits were Nadechka Laccen (14), Taryn Wills (14), Deborah Ogayemi (12) and Tia Morgan (11).
The Apache Ladies took a 43-26 halftime lead. However, the Lady Cougars turned up the heat in the third quarter, outscoring TJC, 29-16, to pull within 59-55.
But TJC got back on track in the final period, sparked by Powell's 16 points and Wills' 10 points in the quarter, outscoring CBC 37-17.
Also scoring for the Apache Ladies were Shadiya Thomas (9), Nassarine William (6), Daijah Thorns (3) and Emari Sidney (2).
Kavin Johnson and Sincere Roberts each led the Lady Cougars with 12 points, while Savanna Smith added 11.
The Apache Ladies return to play this weekend with back-to-back home games at Wagstaff Gymnasium. On Saturday, TJC meets Southwestern Christian College at 2 p.m. Saturday in a non-conference game. It is Toys for Tots Day with free admission to the game with a donation of a toy. The Apaches play the second game at 4 p.m. against Jacksonville College.
The Apache Ladies' final home game of 2021 is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday against North American University.
Coastal Bend is scheduled to play Blinn in Brenham at 2 p.m. Saturday.
In other Region XIV women's games, No. 7 Trinity Valley 78, Bossier Parish 58; and Kilgore 78, Paris 45.