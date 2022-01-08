A battle between rivals and Top 25-ranked teams ended with the No. 11 Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies holding off the No. 21 Kilgore College Lady Rangers by a score of 74-67 on Saturday afternoon at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The score was tied at 6 early after former Longview Lady Lobo Mckenze Brown knocked down a step-back jumper for Kilgore. TJC responded with an 8-0 run with Taryn Wills, Nadechka Laccen, Deborah Ogayemi and Nassarine William all scoring for the Apache Ladies.
TJC extended its lead to 21-9 before Brown scored five straight points to cut the score to 21-14. Ogayemi hit a shot inside with 30 seconds on the clock and then made two free throws with 1.1 seconds remaining to give the Apache Ladies a 25-14 lead after the first quarter.
Kilgore trimmed TJC’s lead to 31-26 with a basket from Kerrighan Dunn. The Apache Ladies then went on a 7-0 run with Shadiya Thomas knocking down a runner with 19 seconds on the clock. De’Asia Thomas scored on the other end for Kilgore before Tia Morgan hit a three from the corner as time expired to send TJC into the locker room with a 41-28 lead.
Kilgore opened the second half on a 6-0 run before Wills made two straight jumpers. The Lady Rangers then went on a 9-2 run to cut the score to 49-45. The Apache Ladies led 58-51 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter began with Dunn making two free throws for Kilgore, and Jasmine Payne responded with a hook shot and two free throws to put the score at 62-53.
Kilgore battled back and two free throws by former Chapel Hill standout Alexis Calderon made the score 70-67 with 1:34 to play. After Obayemi scored inside for TJC, Kilgore got 3-point looks from Jade Hood and Brown in the final minute, but couldn’t convert.
“It was about who was going to execute their offense and, more than anything, who was going to knock down the big shots when they needed to,” TJC head basketball coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said.
The win moved TJC to 14-2 overall and 4-0 in Region XIV play, while Kilgore dropped to 11-3 overall and 3-1 in the league.
“I feel like every game in our conference is going to be a battle royal,” Tillis Hoard said. “You’re coming out here, trying to protect home court. You knew Kilgore was going to bring half of Kilgore. They played a tremendous ball game, and we just handled their best punch tonight.”
Ogayemi had 22 points and 14 rebounds for TJC. Morgan scored 13 points. Willis put in 11 points, and Lacceen had 10 points. William had 7 points and eight rebounds. Other scorers were Payne 6 and Thomas 5.
Dunn led Kilgore with 20 points and six rebounds. Brown had 16 points and four steals. Rehmena Henderson contributed 13 points, six rebounds and four steals. Other scorers for Kilgore were Thomas 9; Hood 4; Maya Sheitel-Taylor 3; and Calderon 2.
Tyler will play Paris at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Paris. Paris dropped a 76-67 decision to No. 4 Trinity Valley on Saturday. Kilgore will host Trinity Valley at 5:30 p.m. Monday.