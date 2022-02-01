POYNOR — Tuesday night’s doubleheader featured four teams ranked in the top 11 in the state and multiple ejections.
The No. 2 Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs opened the night with a 69-56 win over No. 7 LaPoynor. In the nightcap, the No. 11 LaPoynor Flyers pulled away for an 85-62 win over No. 10 Martin’s Mill.
BOYS
LaPoynor led 16-8 after the first quarter, but it was a 32-point second quarter that proved to be the difference for the Flyers.
Martin’s Mill opened the scoring with a layup by Colton Powers, but LaPoynor answered with a 7-0 run, capped by an Evan Almeida triple. Martin’s Mill cut the score to 11-8 before the Flyers scored five points in 10 seconds with a three by Cooper Gracey and a steal and layup by Kase Johnston to push the score to 16-8.
Martin’s Mill opened the second quarter with a three from Nate Reiser. Shortly after, play was stopped as a fan was ejected from the game.
LaPoynor then went on a 12-1 run and eventually went into halftime with a 48-28 lead as Dijuan Whitehead made two free throws with no time on the clock.
Martin’s Mill held LaPoynor scoreless for nearly three minutes to start the third quarter before the Flyers went on a 9-2 spurt.
With 3:08 left in the third quarter, Powers picked up his fifth foul with a technical foul. There was another technical foul late in the quarter as Kase Johnston was whistled following his second dunk of the night that extended the score to 67-43.
Johnston went to the bench with 26 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
LaPoynor led 67-45 after three quarters.
Whitehead had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Flyers (24-6). Grace had 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Almeida scored 14 points. Other scorers were Cort Reid (6), Jackson Young (4) and Matt Driskell (2).
Alex Tyner led Martin’s Mill (22-6) with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Blake Butcher had 14 points, and Jak Kinder scored 12 points. Elliott Hillard and Reiser each scored 7, and Powers added 6.
GIRLS
LaPoynor jumped out to a 12-0 lead on Martin’s Mill. The Lady Mustangs stormed back and cut the score to 18-15 at the end of the first quarter.
A three by Libby Rogers to start the second quarter tied the score at 18, but the Lady Flyers answered with a 6-0 run.
Early in the second quarter, Martin’s Mill had a starter ejected from the contest.
Martin’s Mill took the lead at 29-28 with a Rogers three, and a steal and layup by Mattie Burns sent the Lady Mustangs into halftime with a 39-31 lead.
A Reese Hataway triple as time expired in the third quarter pushed the Martin’s Mill lead to 53-41.
With 2:12 left in the contest and Martin’s Mill leading 66-51, Jada Celsur picked up her fifth foul with a charge.
Celsur finished with 23 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals to lead Martin’s Mill (29-3).
With 49 seconds to play, a Martin’s Mill fan threw his hat on the court at an official and was removed from the gym. Another fan was also ejected just seconds later.
Rogers had 17 points for the Lady Mustangs. Kate Lindsey scored 16 points. Burns had 10 points, and Hataway added 3 points. Martin’s Mill had 10 threes in the game.
Markayla Hurd led LaPoynor (22-7) with 18 points. Kitty Eldridge scored 16. Payton Maze had 9 points and eight rebounds. Natalie Tobin also had 9 points. T’mia Mitchell and Bre Howard each added 2 points.