BOSSIER CITY, La. — After one Mississippi team had to cancel a game due to COVID-19, TJC found another Magnolia State opponent, taking on Coahoma on Thursday at Bossier Parish Community College.
The No. 11 Apache Ladies came through with an 80-63 victory over the Lady Tigers.
It was the sixth straight win for Tyler Junior College with the Apache Ladies going to 11-2. Coahoma falls to 7-2. TJC was originally scheduled to meet No. 9 Jones (Mississippi) in Ellisville, Mississippi.
The Apache Ladies return to play on Wednesday, hosting Jacksonville College in a 5:30 p.m. game at Wagstaff Gymnasium. They are also scheduled to play Kilgore College at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 in Tyler.
The TJC men's team travels to Brenham on Monday to meet Blinn College in a 7 p.m. contest. Wednesday's scheduled game with Angelina College in Tyler has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the Angelina program.