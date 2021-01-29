LARUE — When district realignment put LaPoynor and Martin’s Mill in the same district last February, basketball pundits across the state were eager to see the two perennial powers square off twice a season.
And that was before both teams reached the state tournament in their respective classifications and were crowned state champions after COVID-19 halted action in the middle of the tournament.
Friday night was the second meeting this season between the teams, and just like the first time, it was No. 1 Martin’s Mill that came away victorious, 71-64 over No. 5 LaPoynor.
The second go around was a little different than the Mustangs’ 66-53 home win, though.
In a heavyweight fight-type environment, there was a little bit of a feeling out process throw the first half of the first quarter, but then the haymakers began to fly.
After Carter Jones’ 3-pointer gave Martin’s Mill a 12-7 lead with 3:07 to play, LaPoynor quickly fired back and tied the game at 14 with a corner fadeaway triple by Garrett Nuckolls. Jones came back with a three of his own to put the Mustangs back in front.
Kase Johnston drove and made the basket while getting fouled but was unable to convert the free throw, leaving the Flyers behind 17-16 after the first quarter.
Nuckolls and Evan Almeida opened the second quarter with two quick buckets to put LaPoynor ahead, but Martin’s Mill’s brothers Morrow — Logan and Dylan — connected from the field to put the Mustangs back in front, 21-20.
There were five lead changes in the second quarter before LaPoynor held Martin’s Mill scoreless for three minutes as part of an 8-0 run to go up 30-23.
The Mustangs battled back with a 6-0 run of their own. Kamron Eldridge hit two free throws in the final seconds to give the Flyers a 34-31 halftime lead.
Martin’s Mill didn’t trail for long once play resumed. Tanner Waynick scored inside and then made a free throw to tie the score. Colton Powers then had a putback to put Martin’s Mill in the lead.
After a Waynick putback had Martin’s Mill leading 40-36, LaPoynor got buckets from Cooper Gracey and Jeff Young to knot the score at 40. Dylan Morrow put the Mustangs back in front, and Martin’s Mill led 48-46 entering the fourth quarter.
The Flyers started the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 53-48. The Mustangs responded with a 7-0 run of their own, capped by a layup from Jones with 5:25 remaining to give Martin’s Mill a 55-53 lead.
After DiJuan Whitehead tied the score, Logan Morrow scored inside to give Martin’s Mill the lead.
LaPoynor then got a free throw from Eldridge and a putback by Eldridge to go back ahead.
A Powers free throw and Waynick bucket gave Martin’s Mill a lead before Eldridge knocked down a jumper to tie the score at 60 with 3:14 remaining.
Jones answered with a floater and then assisted on a Jose Vanzuela layup to make the score 64-60. Nuckolls hit a jumper to cut the score to 64-62 with 1:53 to play, but that was as close as the Flyers got the rest of the way as the Mustangs finished the game off at the charity stripe.
“All we’re trying to do is get our kids to play the right way, keep their composure and do the simple things,” Martin’s Mill head coach Doug Boxell said. “I think we have enough talent that these kids can really play and we have a chance to do something, but we can’t be our own worst enemy.
“Those guys believe they’re going to win, and that helps a lot. They’ve had a lot of success here, and those kids feel like they can find a way to win. We just have to make sure we do things that don’t keep us from winning.”
Jones, a senior who is in his second year at Martin’s Mill after stops at Laneville and Lufkin, scored a game-high 26 points with six assists and three steals.
“It was a big win,” Jones said. “That was probably the district championship right there.
“We knew we could win. We just had to focus and keep our heads in the game and just keep fighting. As long as we kept fighting, moving the ball and playing together, we knew we were going to win.”
Logan Morrow had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Martin’s Mill (20-3, 6-0 in 19-2A).
Nuckolls led LaPoynor (17-5, 4-2) with 19 points. Kase Johnston finished with 10 points, five assists and five steals.