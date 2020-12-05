INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Coaches Mark Few of Gonzaga and Scott Drew of Baylor scheduled Saturday's game for all the right seasons.
They wanted their teams to have another early-season test and play in front of a national TV audience. The game on CBS between the nation's top two college basketball teams figured to draw excellent ratings.
For now, No. 1 vs. No. 2 is off.
Less than 90 minutes before tip-off, the teams announced the postponement because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the top-ranked Bulldogs program. In a joint statement, the schools said one player and one nonplayer in the Gonzaga travel party tested positive. The unidentified player didn't play Wednesday against No. 11 West Virginia.
"We're disappointed to not be able to play one of the most anticipated games of the season, but we are following the advice of public health officials," the coaches said. "When we decided to play during a pandemic, our priorities were protecting the health and safety of student-athletes and following public health guidelines, and we're proud of how both programs have held true to those promises.
"There are much greater issues in this world than not being able to play a basketball game, so we're going to continue praying for everyone who has been affected by this pandemic."
Before heading back to Waco, Drew told reporters on a Zoom call both programs wanted to play but it was determined they couldn't do it safely after consulting with the Indiana State Health Commissioner, the Marion County Public Health Director and both team physicians.
The coaches hope to reschedule the game for later this season. Drew said they're already discussing possible make-up dates and potential sites though the more immediate priority was getting home and completing finals.
No. 87 KANSAS 65, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 61
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster drove for the go-ahead basket with just over a minute to go, then swatted away Sam Griesel's layup with 10 seconds left, helping seventh-ranked Kansas escape with a 65-61 victory over North Dakota State on Saturday.
Jalen Wilson had 14 points and Ochai Agbaji added 13, including a free throw in the final seconds that helped the Jayhawks (4-1) finish off a 7-0 run to end the game and avoid their first loss to an unranked team since the 2019 Big 12 Tournament.
Kansas trailed 61-60 when Grant-Foster scored on an easy layup. North Dakota State (0-4) turned it over with an offensive foul and then, after two free throws by Christian Braun, Grant-Foster made his defensive play to help preserve the comeback win.
Tyree Eady had 14 points for the Bison (0-4). Rock Kreuser added 11 before fouling out late.
NO. 10 HOUSTON 77, SOUTH CAROLINA 67
HOUSTON (AP) — Quentin Grimes had 23 points and seven rebounds, Tramon Mark added 18 points and Houston rallied past South Carolina.
Grimes scored 19 points in the second half, including 12 of 13 from the free throw line. Mark scored 11 points after the break, including 6 of 7 from the line.
Houston (4-0) shot 38% and made 4 of 19 3-point attempts. Houston was helped by 31-for-38 shooting from the free throw line.
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and his son, assistant coach Kellen Sampson, missed the game because of COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols. Assistant coach Quannas White served as Houston's coach.
Justin Minaya scored 13 points and Jermaine Couisnard and Keyshawn Bryant added 10 points apiece for South Carolina (1-2), which shot 44%. The Gamecocks made 17 of 29 shots from the line.
Abilene Christian 69, Tarleton State 48
ABILENE (AP) — Damien Daniels posted 11 points as Abilene Christian rolled past Tarleton State 69-48 on Saturday night.
Jonathan Jackson Jr. had 12 points but committed seven turnovers for the Texans (1-2). Montre' Gipson added 10 points and six rebounds. Tahj Small had seven rebounds.