SHEPHERD — The top-ranked Carthage Bulldogs didn't exactly put up real impressive numbers in Thursday night's regular season finale at Pirate Stadium.
But that was to be expected as the first team only played about one quarter and the team substituted freely the entire night.
They didn't put up one number that was impressive, however, as they scored 49 points in the 49-0 win over the Shepherd Pirates.
The Bulldogs improve to 8-0 for the season and 5-0 in District 10-4A Division II play, while the Pirates close the season at 1-9 and 0-5.
Carthage opens the playoffs on Nov. 13 against Gatesville at Bruce Field in Athens.
Quarterback Kai Horton continued his streaky ways as his first pass fell incomplete, but he came back with six straight completions before his night was through.
He and Zay Woods hooked up for a 23-yard touchdown to get things started less than a minute into the game.
A blocked punt by Kip Lewis gave them the ball at the 14 and it took Mason Courtney two plays to score from there, scoring on a 3-yard run.
Nate Marry intercepted a tipped pass and set the offense up at the 10 with a first-and-goal.
Horton hit Montrel Hatten in the end zone to make it 21-0.
The Bulldogs would get the ball back one more time in the opening period and Horton kooked up with Craig McNew for a 23-yard TD as the senior caught a short pass, faked out the Shepherd defender and raced into the end zone for the score.
Second-team QB Javarian Rocquemore got into the scoring act, hitting a wide-open Noah Paddie for a 65-yard touchdown late in the first half to make it 35-0 at the intermission.
The duo would pair up one more time in the third quarter — this time for 51 yards — to make it a 42-0 game.
Zsema'd Williams would get the Dawgs final score on a 51-yard run to account for the final score and the team's second straight shutout.
Carthage ended up with 234 yards passing and five TDs, while rushing for 116 yards and two more scores. Shepherd finished with 119 yards rushing — most of it coming late — and had 0 yards passing.