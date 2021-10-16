CARTHAGE — The Carthage High School football team had many reasons to celebrate Friday.
Carthage was celebrating their homecoming, they put on another defensive clinic and the passing game shredded a rather stout Jasper defense.
In the end Carthage — the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A Division II — showed once again why they are the top dogs in a battle of bulldogs as Carthage shutout visiting Jasper 28-0 in a District 10-4A D-II game at Bulldog Stadium.
Junior quarterback Connor Cuff found success through the air despite not just battling Jasper’s defense that came into the game allowing just over one score a game, but very strong winds that blew all game.
Cuff threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns along with an interception while completing 20 of his 34 pass attempts.
“It was a big win, we knew their defense was going to be pretty tough,” Cuff said. “We just came out there and executed.”
Fellow junior Montrel Hatten was the biggest beneficiary, catching seven passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns.
“We’ve always had a special connection, ever since freshman year,” Cuff said of Hatten. “We just practice every week to get better.”
Running back Zsema’D Williams combined for 131 yards of total offense — 75 rushing yards and 56 receiving yards — including a 32-yard touchdown reception on 4-and-9.
Two of Carthage’s biggest plays came on fourth down, as along with Williams’ receiving touchdown, Cuff hit Hatten for a 72-yard touchdown reception on 4-and-9 from Carthage’s own 28-yard line.
With a defense as stout as Carthage’s, head coach Scott Surratt is able to take big gambles on offense.
“The defense always has our back and are there for us,” Cuff said.
Defensively, aside from Carthage’s 28-7 victory over Gilmer, this was likely Carthage’s best defensive outing of the season.
Carthage held Jasper — who came into the game after knocking off a previously undefeated Rusk team 7-0 — to just 30 yards of offense in the first half, including just two first downs.
Carthage led Jasper 14-0 going into halftime.
Carthage (6-0 overall, 2-0 District 10-4A D-II) held Jasper to only 33 yards rushing on 26 carries in the game.
Jasper (3-4, 1-1) couldn’t find much success through the air either as quarterback Zikeiece Simmons threw for 24 yards on 3-of-10 passing.
This was the sixth meeting between these two schools since 2008, with Carthage coming out on top all six times.
Carthage will now go on the road for a pair of District 10-4A match-ups starting next Friday Oct. 22 when the Bulldogs visit Rusk. Kickoff is slated for a 7:30 p.m.
Jasper will host Shepherd next Friday; kickoff will also be at 7:30 p.m.