Rivalry games are expected to be close, but the No. 1 Tyler Junior College women's soccer team's scoring explosion late in the first half derailed that notion on a chilly Wednesday night.
The unbeaten Apache Ladies knocked off No. 15 Navarro College, 4-0, at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex before a festive crowd that included some members of the TJC band.
In a matter of less than two minutes, the game went from 0-0 to 3-0 in favor of the Apache Ladies.
"We were controlling the game. We were controlling the whole 90 minutes but there was a two-minute span where we upped the intensity and did what we needed to do," TJC Coach Corey Rose said. "We caught them down after the penalty kick and we had two quick opportunities to put the ball in the back of the net to give us some breathing room."
Esalenna Galekhutle got things started with a penalty kick at 41 minutes and 25 seconds.
The PK was followed by Carmen Garcia Llanes with a goal at 42:40 and Nyxalee Munoz scored (Kristen Fuentes assist) at 43:30.
The Apache Ladies' fourth goal was in the second half at 71:18 by Galekhutle.
Elli-Rai Quinn-Nicholls (21 minutes) and Daniella Wilken (69 minutes) combined in goal for the clean sheet. Wilken made three saves with Quinn-Nicholls making one.
The victory moved TJC to 16-0 overall and 13-0 in Region XIV Conference, clinching the regular season championship and with it a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Navarro fell to 11-4 and 9-4 and saw its five-game winning streak halted. In those five games, the Lady Bulldogs had outscored their opponents, 29-0.
Tyler's regular season finale is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday against Trinity Valley Community College. The Lady Bulldogs are slated to host Blinn College at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Corsicana.