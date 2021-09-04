The No. 1 Apache Ladies won their 31st consecutive match, downing rival and No. 8 Navarro, 3-0, on Saturday in a Region XIV game at Pat Hartley Field.
Xochitl Nguma gave Tyler Junior College a 1-0 with 24 minutes remaining in the first half.
Second half goals were but Tessa Thornton (26 minutes remaining) and Moira Van Der Putt (9 minutes remaining).
TJC improves to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in Region XIV.
The Apache Ladies return to play on Wednesday, traveling to Mount Pleasant to meet Northeast Texas CC. The match has a 2 p.m. start.
Navarro is 1-1 in both overall and in conference. The Lady Bulldogs visit Jacksonville on Sept. 11.