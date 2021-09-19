Three different Apache Ladies scored goals as No. 1 Tyler Junior College stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 win over Jacksonville College on Saturday in a Region XIV women's soccer match at Pat Hartley Field.
TJC improved to 9-0 on the season and 5-0 in Region XIV. The Lady Jaguars fall to 3-4 overall and a 3-3 in league.
It was the 35th consecutive win by the two-time defending national champion TJC squad.
The Apache Ladies took a 2-0 first-half lead as Moria Van Der Putt (30:51) and Hannah Meyer (42:41) scored goals. Rocio Fernandez had the assist on Van Der Putt's goal with Tami Groenedijk assisting Meyer.
The third goal game in the second half as Bry Walker (88:45), with an assist from Xochitl Nguma.
Daniella Wilken was in goal for the clean sheet. She had six saves. Rachel Torres was in goal for JC, making nine saves.
The Apache Ladies travel to Athens on Wednesday to meet Trinity Valley Community College in a 3 p.m. contest. Jacksonville plays host to Angelina College at 5 p.m. Wednesday.