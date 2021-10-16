TJC logo
m

ROSWELL, N.M. — The No. 6 New Mexico Military Broncos rushed out to a big lead and scored a 49-13 win over Tyler Junior College on Saturday at the Wool Bowl.

TJC falls to 3-3 on the season and 2-2 in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference. 

The Broncos improve to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in conference.

In other league games, Blinn upset Trinity Valley 21-14, Cisco defeated Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 14-12, Navarro beat Southern-Shreveport 37-2.

TJC will host Blinn in Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags