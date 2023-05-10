To paraphase Hillsborough Community College alum Hulk Hogan, “Let me tell you something, brother,” the Lady Hawks are national tennis champions.
The Florida school, which is known as “The community college of Tampa Bay,” captured its first women’s national title since 2008 and the second overall on Wednesday at Tyler Junior College’s JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center.
The national championship came down to doubles before the clinching point that decided the NJCAA Divison I Women’s National Tennis Tournament.
Hillsborough won the crown with 46 points, followed by Cowley (Kansas) with 43. Two-defending national champion TJC finished third with 38 points.
The Lady Hawks took three singles crowns to two by Cowley to enter the doubles portion with a 44-43 advantage, meaning one win in their two doubles finals would clinch the title. The best the Lady Tigers could hope for was a tie as they had one doubles team still alive.
But Hillsborough dashed that faint hope with a victory in Flight 1 Doubles as No. 1 seeds Esmee Andresen (sophomore, Rijswijk, The Netherlands) and Arina Gamretkaia (sophomore, Chisinau, Moldova) defeated No. 2 Jou Chen Chen and Nicole Dufour of Abraham Baldwin (Georgia), 7-5, 6-3.
The Lady Hawks added an additional point in Flight 2 Doubles as No. 1 Yoana Dudova (freshman, Rua Conselheiro Frederico Rami, Brazil) and Alicia Gomez (sophomore, Castellon, Spain) won over No. 3 Arina Babenko and Ntokozo Zungu of Cowley, 6-4, 6-4.
Hillsborough and Cowley were tied with 41 points entering the final day of play. The Lady Hawks won three singles titles at Flight 3 (No. 1 Ita Habekovic), Flight 4 (No. 1 Alicia Gomez) and Flight 6 (No. 1 Paula Cabrer).
The key wins were at Flight 3 and Flight 6 with head-to-head victories over Cowley netters.
Cowley won in Flight 2 (No. 2 Arina Babenko) and Flight 5 (No. 1 Mariia Koroleva).
Seward County (Kansas) netter No. 5 Camille Belberka won the Flight 1 singles national crown with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Cowley’s No. 3 seed Alexandra Melnikova.
The TJC Apache Ladies, who were appearing in their NJCAA record 45th national tournament, captured the Flight 3 Doubles crown. No. 3 seeds Yeva Kramarova and Zoi Spyrou, scored a 6-1, 6-2 victory No. 4 Lilia Jerry-Patricia Principal of Abraham Baldwin (Georgia).
Kramarova, a sophomore from Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, and Spyrou, a freshman from Athens, Greece, earned All-America status by virtue of their win.
For the first time since 2008 and for only the third time since 1982, the Apache Ladies did not win a singles crown. No. 2 seed Kramarova of Tyler fell to Gomez in the Flight 4 final, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (5), 6-1. In Flight 5, TJC’s Natalia Michta, the No. 3 seed, lost to Cowley’s Koroleva, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
TJC Coach Dash Connell said he was proud of the improvement of the Apache Ladies.
“It took some time, but this group learned how to play for each other,” Connell said. “I’m so proud of how much growth they showed through the spring semester. I’m excited to see how the sophomores use what they learned at their next school and I’m pumped to have the freshman back with their experience.”
Hillsborough’s Sarah Lytle was voted NJCAA Coach of the Tournament.
Jovana Vasci Spirit Award
Bayley Askin, of Mississippi Gulf Coast, received the Jovana Vasci Spirit of Competition Award. She is a sophomore from Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
The honor goes to the player who bests exhibits the traits of fair play, sportsmanship and competitive spirit.
Players are nominated and selected by the coaches and officials at the NJCAA Tournament and is presented in memory of St. Petersburg (Florida) College standout Jovana Vasic who was tragically killed in an auto accident as she was headed to Northern Arizona University to continue her education.
SMOKE SIGNALS: Hillsborough CC, which has some 43,000 students, has five campuses throughout Hillsborough County — Brandon, Dale Mabry, Plant City, Ybor City and South Shore. ... TJC will also host the 2024 and 2025 women’s national tournaments. ... The TJC Apache Ladies have won a record 21 national championships, but none have been won on their home courts. This was the sixth year Tyler has hosted the women’s national tournament — 1991 (Midland College won), 1992 (Midland College), 2014 (ASA Brooklyn, New York), 2016 (ASA Miami), 2019 (ASA Miami) and 2023 (Hillsborough). TJC has won titles under Fred Kniffen (1983, ‘84 in Ocala, Florida); Robert Cox (1987 in Clarkston, Georgia); John Peterson (1998, ‘95, ‘98, ‘99, 2000, ‘01, ‘05, ‘10, ‘11 in Tucson, Arizona; 1993, ‘94 in Plano; 2002 in College Station); and Dash Connell (2012, ‘13, ‘17, ‘22 in Tucson; 2018 in Waco; 2021 in Mesa, Arizona). ... The NJCAA Men’s Division I National Tournament is scheduled to begin on Monday in McKinney. After finishing third last year, the Apaches are one of the favorites to capture the title this year, along with 2022 national champion Seward County and runnerup Cowley.
---
NJCAA Division I Women’s National Tennis Tournament
Hosted by Tyler Junior College
JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center,
Louise Brookshire Community Tennis Center
Team Standings — 1, Hillsborough (Fla.), 46; 2, Cowley (Kan.), 43; 3, Tyler JC, 38; 4, St. Petersburg (Fla.), 30; 5, (tie) Abraham Baldwin (Ga.), 26; Seward County (Kan.), 26; 7, Collin (Texas), 25; 8, Barton (Kan.), 24; 9, State College of Florida, 20; 10, Eastern Florida, 19.5; 11, USC Sumter (S.C.), 17; 12, (tie) Jones (Miss.), 15; Mississippi Gulf Coast, 15; 14, Wallace State (Ala.), 14.5; 15, Weatherford (Texas), 13; 16, Coastal Alabama, 10.5; 17, Iowa Central 10; 18, Meridian (Miss.), 9; 19, (tie) Central Alabama, 8.5; 19, East Central (Miss.), 8.5; 21, Moraine Valley (Ill.), 8; 22, Eastern Arizona, 7.5; 23, (tie) Lewis & Clark (Ill.), 7; Mesa (Ariz.), 7; 25, Mercer (N.J.), 3.5; 26, Sauk Valley (Ill.), 1; 27, Lake County (Ill.), .5; 28, (tie) Jacksonville (Texas), 0; Oakton (Ill.), 0.
Flight 1 Singles
Finals — No. 5 Camille Belberka, Seward County, def. No. 3 Alexandra Melnikova, Cowley, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Flight 2 Singles
Finals — No. 2 Arina Babenko, Cowley, def. No. 1 Carol Mora, Seward County, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Flight 3 Singles
Finals — No. 1 Ita Habekovic, Hillsborough, def. No. 3 Isid Hernandez, Cowley, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-0.
Flight 4 Singles
Finals — No. 1 Alicia Gomez, Hillsborough, def. No. 2 Yeva Kramarova, Tyler JC, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (5), 6-1.
Flight 5 Singles
Finals — No. 1 Mariia Koroleva, Cowley, def. No. 3 Natalia Michta, Tyler JC, 6-4, 7-6 (3)
Flight 6 Singles
Finals — No. 1 Paula Cabrer, Hillsborough, def. No. 3 Camila Neyra, Cowley, 6-2, 6-1.
Flight 1 Doubles
Finals — No. 1 Esmee Andresen-Arina Gamretkaia, Hillsborough, def. No. 2 Jou Chen Chen-Nicole Dufour, Abraham Baldwin, 7-5, 6-3.
Flight 2 Doubles
Finals — No. 1 Yoana Dudova-Alicia Gomez, Hillsborough, def. No. 3 Arina Babenko-Ntokozo Zungu, Cowley, 6-4, 6-4.
Flight 3 Doubles
Finals — No. 3 Yeva Kramarova-Zoi Spyrou, Tyler JC, def. No. 4 Lilia Jerry-Patricia Principal, Abraham Baldwin, 6-1, 6-2.