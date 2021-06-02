The No. 1 Apache Ladies are seeking consecutive national titles as the NJCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament gets underway on Thursday in Evans, Georgia.
Tyler Junior College (14-0) meet No. 12 Spartanburg Methodist (South Carolina) (6-2) at 8 a.m. at Blanchard Woods Park.
TJC and Spartanburg Methodist are in Pool A with No. 8 Indian Hills (Iowa).
Other games on Thursday include: No. 11 Butler (Kansas) vs. No. 2 Salt Lake (Utah), 10:30 a.m.; No. 10 Kansas City Kansas vs. No. 3 Eastern Florida State 4 p.m.; and No. 4 Snow (Utah) vs. No. 9 Monroe CC (Rochester, New York), 6:30 p.m.
The winners of each pool advances to the semifinals on Monday with the finals set for Tuesday.
The Apache Ladies are scheduled to play Indian Hills at 8 a.m. Saturday.
MEN
The No. 6 Apaches open tournament play against No. 10 Iowa Lakes (Iowa) at 4 p.m. Sunday in the NJCAA Division I Men’s National Tournament in Wichita, Kansas.
TJC is in Pool C. Tyler is slated to play No. 3 Daytona State at 4 p.m. Monday.