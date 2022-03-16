Jasmine Payne made a 3-pointer in the final seconds to force overtime and Deborah Ogayemi came up with key rebounds and free throws in the extra period as No. 17 seed Tyler Junior College defeated No. 16 Chipola (Florida) 67-65 on Wednesday in the opening game of the NJCAA Division I Women's National Basketball Tournament at Lubbock Christian University's Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.
TJC (24-8) advances to the second round to meet No. 1 Three Rivers (Missouri) at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Taryn Wills and Ogayemi led the Apache Ladies with 13 points each.
TJC led 19-10 after the first quarter.
The Apache Ladies led 32-26 at halftime.