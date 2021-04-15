The Apache Ladies continued their postseason success by winning two matches on Thursday and advancing to the NJCAA National Volleyball Tournament semifinals being held at the West Plains Civic Center in West Plains, Missouri.
Tyler Junior College, seeded No. 7 after sweeping the Region XIV Tournament, opened nationals with a 3-0 win over No. 10 Northeastern (Colorado). The Apache Ladies won 25-11, 25-23, 25-15.
That meant an All-Texas matchup in the quarterfinals against No. 2 seed Odessa. In a thriller, TJC won 3-2 (25-18, 25-16, 19-25, 20-25, 15-12). Odessa won over No. 15 Yavapai (Arizona) in the first round, 3-1.
The Apache Ladies (13-4) will tangle with No. 3 Snow (Utah) in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday. The winner advances to the national championship match, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday. TJC has won seven straight matches.
Snow (25-2) scored wins over No. 14 Barton (Kansas) 3-1 and No. 6 Florida SouthWestern 3-0.
In the first match, TJC breezed against Northeastern (20-9), a school located in Sterling, Colorado. The Plainswomen will play a consolation game at 9 a.m. Friday against Yavapai.
Against Odessa, it came down to the wire.
After taking the first two sets, the Lady Wrangers roared back to force a fifth game.
In the final set, it was tied at 11-11 before TJC took a 13-11 lead on an Odessa error, followed by a NeTania Livingston kill after Lindale’s Harleigh Thurman served. The Lady Wranglers pulled within 13-12 on a Silva Dos Santos kill, off an assist from Vanessa Colling.
TJC then won the final two points on a kill by Jackie Howell (assist from Luana Tiemann) for a 14-12 lead and then the game-winner, a kill by Claudia Lupescu off a Tiemann assist. Howell got the action started with a serve.
Lupescu (22) and Howell (14) led TJC in kills with 45 assists from Tiemann. Isis Rabello had 22 digs, followed by Howell (19), Piper Warren (13) and Tiemann (10). Lydeke King and Julia Whiting Reed each had three block assists.
Emery Judkins led Odessa with 17 kills, followed by Andra Spasojevic and Maria Rodrigues with 11 each. Colling had 26 assists with Siena Decambra adding 25. Spasojevic led with 17 digs with Serenity Mamizuka contributing 15. Sydney Collins had four block assists.
Against Northeastern, Howell led TJC with 15 kills, followed by Lupescu (11). Tiemann had 37 assists and Rabello had 11 digs.
