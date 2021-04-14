In a season that was supposed to played in the fall and was moved to the spring with limited games because of COVID-19, the Tyler Junior College volleyball team is thankful to get to play the game they love.
Not only did the Apache Ladies and Region XIV compete the regular season and the postseason tournament, TJC is returning to the NJCAA National Tournament for the eighth time in program history.
After winning the Region XIV Tournament, the Apache Ladies earned an automatic berth to the NJCAA Division I National Volleyball Tournament in West Plains, Missouri.
At the regional tournament in Athens, the Apache Ladies breezed through the competition, defeating Navarro 3-0 after splitting five-set matches with the Lady Bulldogs during the regular season, and knocking off Blinn, 3-1, after falling to the Lady Buccaneers 3-0 in both Tyler and Brenham.
The win over Blinn was in the regional final, clinching a national berth. Navarro, the defending national champion from 2019, received an at-large bid, but will not participate due to COVID concerns within the team.
The Bulldogs had a player test positive last Thursday, so per the NJCAA protocols the team does not meet the CDC standards to be released to play. The NJCAA will move forward with a no-contest and not replace Navarro in the tournament.
"This is a sad day for our student-athletes, coaches and the Navarro volleyball program," NC athletic director Michael Landers said. "These young ladies have fought through so many opportunities over the past 10 months to earn a spot in the national tournament to defend their title. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has taken away that opportunity."
The Bulldogs, seeded 11th, were scheduled to play sixth-seeded Florida SouthWestern State (20-6) at 9 a.m. Thursday in the tournament's first match. Now FSW will advance through to a 6 pm Thursday match against the winner between third-seeded Snow and 14th-seeded Barton, Ks.
TJC (11-4) is the No. 7 seed and will open the tourney with No. 10 Northeastern (Colorado) (20-8) at 11:45 a.m. Thursday. A win there and the Apache Ladies will face either No. 2 Odessa or No. 15 Yavapai (Arizona) later that day at 6 p.m.
The other top-seed teams are No. 1 Miami Dade (Florida), No. 3 Snow (Utah), No. 4 Utah State Eastern, No. 5 Iowa Western, No. 6 Florida Southwestern and No. 8 Blinn.
Blinn plays No. 9 Western Nebraska at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner faces No. 1 Miami-Dade or No. 16 Lawson State (Alabama) at 8:15 p.m.
TJC team members are freshman Piper Warren (Amarillo), sophomore Luana Tiemann (Curitiba, Brazil), sophomore Jackie Howell (Mission), sophomore Lydeke King (Queensland, Australia), sophomore Tawyne King (Houston), freshman NeTania Livingston (Katy), freshman Kylie Willis (Huffman), sophomore Julia Whiting-Reed (Las Vegas), sophomore Isis Rabello (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), sophomore Shara Da Silva (Goiania, Brazil), freshman Claudia Lupescu (Bucharest, Romania), freshman Serena Arruda (Santos, Brazil) and freshman Harleigh Thurman (Lindale).
Brandi Hood is the TJC head coach and her assistant is Halee Brewer.