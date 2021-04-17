The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies finished fourth in the nation after completing play on Saturday in the NJCAA National Volleyball Tournament in West Plains, Missouri.
In a tight match for third place, No. 1 seed Miami-Dade (Florida) scored a 3-1 win over the No. 7 seed Apache Ladies at the West Plains Civic Center.
The Lady Sharks won 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21.
TJC finishes the season at 13-6. Miami-Dade is 26-1.
Lydeke King (12), Jackie Howell (11) and Claudia Lupescu (11) led Tyler in kills with Luana Tiemann topping the team in assists with 40.
Howell had 18 digs, followed by Isis Rabello (13), Piper Warren (12) and Harleigh Thurman (10). King had four block assists with Howell, NeTania Livingston and Julia Whiting-Reed had three each.
Erika Asencio led the Lady Sharks with 17 kills while Camila De la Rosa had 47 assists. Paola Pimentel had 28 digs.
Iowa Western, the No. 5 seed, won the national championships with a 3-1 win over Snow (Utah). The Reivers (26-3) won 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19. The Badgers finish at 26-3.
No. 8 Blinn defeated No. 2 Odessa, 3-1, to finish fifth and No. 4 Utah State Eastern won over No. 6 Florida SouthWestern State, 3-1, for seventh. No. 13 Missouri-West Plains claimed ninth with a 3-0 win over No. 10 Northeastern (Colorado).
TJC team members are freshman Piper Warren (Amarillo), sophomore Luana Tiemann (Curitiba, Brazil), sophomore Jackie Howell (Mission), sophomore Lydeke King (Queensland, Australia), sophomore Tawyne King (Houston), freshman NeTania Livingston (Katy), freshman Kylie Willis (Huffman), sophomore Julia Whiting-Reed (Las Vegas), sophomore Isis Rabello (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), sophomore Shara Da Silva (Goiania, Brazil), freshman Claudia Lupescu (Bucharest, Romania), freshman Serena Arruda (Santos, Brazil) and freshman Harleigh Thurman (Lindale).
Brandi Hood is the TJC head coach and her assistant is Halee Brewer.
