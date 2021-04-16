The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies will play for third place after dropping a semifinal match on Friday in the NJCAA Division I National Volleyball Tournament at the West Plains Civic Center in West Plains, Missouri.
No. 3 Snow (Utah) scored a 3-0 win over No. 7 TJC, snapping the Apache Ladies’ seven-game winning streak.
The Badgers (26-2) will play No. 5 Iowa Western (25-3) for the national championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.
TJC (13-5) will play for third place against No. 1 Miami-Dade (Florida) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Iowa Western handed Miami-Dade (25-1) its first loss of the season. The Reivers won 3-0.
Snow downed the Apaches Ladies 25-17, 25-20, 25-18. IW won over Miami-Dade, 25-20, 29-27, 25-22.
Jackie Howell led TJC with eight kills, followed by Claudia Lupescu (7) and Julia Whiting-Reed (5). Luana Tiemann had 19 assists.
Howell led in digs with 13 and Isis Rabello had 10 with Harleigh Thurman adding six. NeTania Livingston had three block assist.
Lydia Montague led the Badgers with 16 kills, while Macy Short had 30 assists. Short also had 17 digs.
Two Texas schools — No. 8 Blinn and No. 2 Odessa — will matchup in the fifth-place game at 2 p.m. Saturday. Other Saturday matches include: No. 6 Florida SouthWestern vs. No. 4 Utah State Eastern for seventh place at 11:30 a.m.; and No. 13 Missouri State-West Plains vs. No. 10 Northeastern (Colorado) for ninth place at 9 a.m.