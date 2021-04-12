For the fourth time in Coach Brandi Hood's six-year tenure as TJC's head volleyball coach, the Apache Ladies are headed to the national tournament.
After winning the Region XIV Tournament, the Tyler Junior College squad earned an automatic berth to the NJCAA Division I National Volleyball Tournament in West Plains, Missouri.
At the regional tournament in Athens, the Apache Ladies breezed through the competition, defeating Navarro 3-0 after splitting five-set matches with the Lady Bulldogs during the regular season, and knocking off Blinn, 3-1, after falling to the Lady Buccaneers 3-0 in both Tyler and Brenham.
The win over Blinn was in the regional final, clinching a national berth.
"We have been working all season to perfect our game plan against those teams," Hood said. "We had done an OK job here and there but that was just a solid performance by everybody doing their job and us following the game plan."
Blinn defeated Navarro for the second bid from the conference and Navarro, the defending national champion, received an at-large bid.
This is the eight national appearance for TJC.
"Winning regional titles is kind of an expected thing here," Hood said. "We don't go out there to try and win regional titles or nationals title, we just play the best volleyball we can as a team and just improve throughout."
TJC (11-4) is the No. 7 seed and will open the tourney with No. 10 Northeastern (Colorado) (20-8) at 11:45 a.m. Thursday. A win there and the Apache Ladies will face either No. 2 Odessa or No. 15 Yavapai (Arizona) later that day at 6 p.m.
The other top-seed teams are No. 1 Miami Dade (Florida), No. 3 Snow (Utah), No. 4 Utah State Eastern, No. 5 Iowa Western, No. 6 Florida Southwestern and No. 8 Blinn. Navarro is the No. 11 seed.
Navarro plays Florida Southwestern at 9 a.m. Thursday and Blinn plays No. 9 Western Nebraska at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
TJC team members are freshman Piper Warren (Amarillo), sophomore Luana Tiemann (Curitiba, Brazil), sophomore Jackie Howell (Mission), sophomore Lydeke King (Queensland, Australia), sophomore Tawyne King (Houston), freshman NeTania Livingston (Katy), freshman Kylie Willis (Huffman), sophomore Julia Whiting-Reed (Las Vegas), sophomore Isis Rabello (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), sophomore Shara Da Silva (Goiania, Brazil), freshman Claudia Lupescu (Bucharest, Romania), freshman Serena Arruda (Santos, Brazil) and freshman Harleigh Thurman (Lindale).
Hood's assistant is Halee Brewer.