A berth in the Final Four will on the line Saturday for the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies.
The No. 17 seed Apache Ladies take on No. 8 seed Arizona Western in the NJCAA Division I Women's National Tournament in Lubbock.
Tipoff for the Elite Eight matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University. It is the second consecutive year for the Apache Ladies to be in the quarterfinals.
Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard's team has pulled off a couple of upsets to reach this point, defeating No. 16 Chipola (Florida) in the opening game, followed by knocking off No. 1 and previously unbeaten Three Rivers (Missouri).
Against Chipola, the Apache Ladies scored a thrilling 67-65 overtime victory.
On Thursday, TJC bolted out to a 26-4 first-quarter lead en route to a 70-42 victory, sending shockwaves through the NJCAA.
Deborah Ogayemi continued her outstanding play with a double double, 20 points and 12 rebounds against the Raiders.
Tyler (25-8) finished with 53 rebounds to 34 by the Raiders and scored 17 second-chance points.
Shadiya Thomas chipped in 16 points for the Apache Ladies, who led 42-11 at the intermission and held the nation’s top-ranked team to its lowest point total of the season.
Three Rivers came into the national tournament undefeated and ranked third in the country in scoring at 86.9 points per game. Its previous low for points scored in a contest was 67 way back in November in a game against fellow tournament participant Moberly Area (Missouri) Community College — but still a win.
Three Rivers finished the game 24% (16 of 67) from the field and just 16% (4 of 25) from 3-point range.
“We knew one of their biggest strengths was shooting and we knew we had to take that away,” Ogayemi said.
Arizona Western (30-2) had a bye in the first round and then defeated No. 9 South Georgia Tech 60-40 to advance to the quarterfinals.
While the Apache Ladies have appeared in 15 national tournaments, the Lady Matadors are appearing for the first time in 20 years and only for the second time in school.
The Lady Matadors program has been in existence for only 21 years, and Patrick Cunningham has been the head coach from Day 1, compiling 477 career victories.
Earlier this season Tillis Hoard recorded her 500th victory as the Apache Ladies coach.
Center Alliance Ndiba leads the Arizona squad with 16.1 points per game and 12.2 rebounds. Guard Tersea Da Silva averages 11.6 points. The Arizona Western College campus is in Yuma, Arizona.
The winner of the matchup advances to the national semifinals at 4 p.m. Sunday. The national championship game is 7 p.m. Monday.