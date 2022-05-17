The Sunflower State is doing quite well in the Lone Star State.
Cowley Community College and Seward Community College are atop the standings after two days of play in the NJCAA Division I Men's National Tennis Tournament in Tyler.
The Kansas squads lead with 27 points. Three-time defending national champion Tyler Junior College, who is hosting at the JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center, has 26 points and is tied for third with another Kansas team, Barton Community College.
Play continues at 8 a.m. Wednesday with quarterfinal matches. The semifinals are on Thursday and the finals on Friday. It is free and open to the public.
Collin College of Plano is fifth with 24. 5 points.
In Flight 1 Singles, TJC's Mikar Fisher was hoping it would be Taco Tuesday for the No. 1 seed Takeshi Taco, but the Cowley netter claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win in Round Two.
Fisher moved into the top flight after teammate Diego Dalisay suffered an ankle injury. Fisher won his first-round match on Monday to give the Apaches two points.
Taco advances to the quarterfinals where the sophomore from Lima, Peru will meet Mississippi Gulf Coast's Paul Gayk at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
TJC's Tim Riedel, the No. 3 seed in Flight 2, advanced with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Jacob Fletcher of East Central (Mississippi). Riedel will now face No. 6 seed James Kaoma of Barton at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
In Flight 3, the Apaches' Alvaro Saint Martin, the No. 4 seed, captured a 6-0, 6-2 win over Ignacio Vanacek of Jones (Mississippi). Saint Martin will now face No. 5 seed Tristan Vigneron of Collin at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the quarters.
Also in the third flight, Jacksonville College's Ryan Christensen fell to No. 2 seed Hanamichi Carvajal of Cowley (Kansas).
TJC's Emilio Vila is the No. 1 seed in Flight 4. Vila advanced with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Tristian Du Plessis of Wallace State (Alabama). Vila will now face No. 8 seed Saranpahon Siriwanichkul of Abraham Baldwin (Georgia) in the quarterfinals at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Tyler's Jakob Mosvold is the top seed in Flight 5. Mosvold moved on with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Nebojsa Buha of Paradise Valley (Arizona). Mosvold will now face No. 8 Gianni Lopez of Collin College at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
JC's Alexander Hassell dropped a 6-1, 6-0 decision to No. 2 seed Harry Collins of Cowley.
The Apaches' Mikaeel Woodman is the No. 3 seed in Flight 6. Woodman downed Vinicius Costa of Pratt (Kansas), 6-2, 6-1. He will now play in the quarterfinals against Trey Hilton of Jones (Mississippi) at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Hilton advanced with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over Jacksonville's Daniel Shelton.
In Flight 1 doubles, Fisher bounced back to team with Mosvold to score a 6-2, 6-3 win over Raul Davalos and David Palomares of New Mexico Military. Fisher and Mosvold, the No. 2 seeds, will meet No. 7 seeds Sebastian Hernandez and Anton Sarunic of Meridian (Mississippi) at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Jacksonville College duo of Edan Benitez and Gabriel Torres lost to the No. 4 seeds Aymeric Bruno and Taiyo Hirano of Cowley (Kansas), 6-2, 6-1.
Dalisay played through the pain of his ankle injury, teaming with Riedel to claim a 6-0, 6-0 win in Flight 2 doubles. The No. 2 seeds defeated Cameron Courtney and Bryce Ramshur of Hinds (Mississippi). The TJC duo will now play at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.
In Flight 3, Saint Martin and Vila, the No. 3 seeds, advanced with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Sam Bajracharya and Prince Tsiang of Barton. They will play at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.