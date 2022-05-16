Setbacks have occurred for the Apaches as TJC is seeking their fourth consecutive NJCAA Division I Men's National Tennis Tournament Championship.
Circumstances prevented three veteran players to compete this season and the injury bug hit the Apaches before the tournament began on Monday in Tyler. It is the first time the men's tourney has been held in the Rose City since 2002.
Tyler Junior College coach Dash Connell employs the next man up mentally and that is what Mikar Fisher did.
The freshman from Manchester, England, who is a Manchester United fan, stepped up to fill TJC's No. 1 singles spot after Diego Dalisay suffered an ankle injury and did not play.
Fisher scored a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Luke Sanders of East Central (Mississippi) in the only match of the day for the Apaches. He has a tough second round match against No. 1 seed Takeshi Taco of Cowley (Kansas), which is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday on the John E. Peterson Courts at the JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center on the TJC campus.
Dalisay is going to make a go of it in doubles as he teams with Tim Riedel. They are seeded No. 2 in Flight 2. Their first doubles match is scheduled for noon Tuesday against Cameron Courtney and Bryce Ramshur of Hinds (Mississippi).
The tournament is free open to public with matches scheduled all day. Some matches are being played at the Louise Brookshire Family Community Courts as well. The tournament continues through Friday.
University of South Carolina-Sumter leads in the team race after the first day with 16 points. The Fire Ants are followed by Iowa Central (14), Jones (Mississippi) (14) and Mississippi Gulf Coast (14). Jacksonville College is tied for 10th with six points. TJC is tied for 18th with two points.
All seeded netters start play on Tuesday.
TJC's seeded players in singles include: No. 3 Riedel (Flight 2); No. 4 Alvaro Saint Martin (Flight 3); No. 1 Emilio Vila (Fight 4); No. 1 Jakob Mosvold (Flight 5); and No. 3 Mikaeel Woodman (Fight 6).
The other seeded TJC doubles teams include: No. 2 Fisher-Mosvold (Flight 1) and No. 3 Saint Martin-Vila (Flight 3).
This is TJC's 42nd appearance in the national tournament with 18 championships.
Jacksonville's Edan Benitez lost to Tomas Nader of Jones, 6-0, 6-1 in Flight 1 during first round action. Other JC results include: Flight 2 — Gabriel Torres lost to Clay Fudge of Mississippi Gulf Coast, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (5); Fight 3 — Ryan Christensen def. Colin Hartman, Meridian (Miss.), 6-0, 6-3; Flight 4 — Zachary Malcolm lost to No. 8 Saranpahon Siriwanichkul, Abraham Baldwin (Georgia), 6-2, 6-1; Flight 5 — Alexander Hassell def. Samir Jain, New Mexico Military Institute, 6-1, 6-0; and Flight 6 — David Shelton, bye.
Benitez and Torres claimed a first-round win in Flight 1 doubles with a 7-6 (1), 6-2 victory over Bob Devries and Sam Miyata of Paradise Valley (Arizona). In Flight 2 doubles, the Jaguars' Christensen and Malcom fell to Theo Devals-Hamel and Arthur Praud of Iowa Central, 7-6 (3), 6-1. Hassell and Shelton lost to USC Sumter's Sabri Laphitz and Kristen Pavitt, 6-0, 6-1.