Seward County, a community college in Kansas, felt right at home in Texas this week.
For the first time, Seward, located in Liberal, Kansas, captured the NJCAA Division I Men's National Tennis Tournament championship on Friday at the JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center in Tyler.
The Saints, led by championships from Kylian Savary and Karlo Krolo in singles and a doubles title, scored 45 points to claim the title by two points over runner-up and rival Cowley (Kansas).
Three-time defending national champion Tyler Junior College, which was felled by injuries and other circumstances this season, placed third with 42 points.
The Apaches captured a three national crowns. Emilio Vila won the Flight 4 singles title and then he teamed with Alvaro Saint Martin to win Flight 3 doubles. Also, Mikar Fisher and Jakob Mosvold teamed up to claim the Division I doubles championship.
Next year's men's tournament will be hosted by Collin College in Plano. TJC will hosting the 2023 women's tournament.
NJCAA Division I Men's National Tournament Finals
Flight 1 Singles — Takeshi Taco, Cowley, def. Gaston Cantero, Abraham Baldwin (Georgia), 6-4, 3-6, 7-5;
Flight 2 Singles — Cheng En Tsai, Abraham Baldwin, def. Luke Quaynor, Seward, 6-2, 7-6 (2);
Flight 3 Singles — Kylian Savary, Seward, def. Hanamichi Carvajal, Cowley, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1;
Flight 4 Singles — Emilio Vila, Tyler JC, def. Gaston Erhardt, Cowley, 6-1, 7-5;
Flight 5 Singles — Karlo Krolo, Seward, def. Jakob Mosvold, Tyler JC, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (2);
Flight 6 Singles — Andoni Garmendia, Cowley, def. Martins Abamu, Seward, 7-6 (10), 6-3;
Flight 1 Doubles — Mikar Fisher-Jakob Mosvold, Tyler JC, def. Luciano Fisicaro-Karlo Krolo, Seward, 6-1, 6-4;
Flight 2 Doubles — Luke Quaynor-Kylian Savary, Seward, def. Diego Dalisay-Tim Riedel, Tyler JC, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3;
Flight 3 Doubles — Alvaro Saint Martin-Emilio Vila, Tyler JC, def. Andoni Garmendia-Takeshi Taco, Cowley.