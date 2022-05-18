It is still anybody’s ballgame, or in this case the ball is in their court, as the NJCAA Division I Men’s National Tennis Tournament continues in Tyler.
Two Kansas teams (Cowley and Seward) remain atop the team standings with 36 points, followed closely by host and three-time defending national champion Tyler Junior College with 34 points.
Rounding out the top 10 are: 4, Barton (Kansas), 38; 5, Collin (Texas), 26; T6, Abraham Baldwin (Georgia), 22; Eastern Florida State, 22; Iowa Central, 22; and T9, Pratt (Kansas), 19; USC-Sumter (South Carolina), 19; and Wallace State (Alabama), 19.
The singles semifinal matches are scheduled to get underway at 8 a.m. Thursday on the John E. Peterson Courts at the JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center and the Louise Brookshire Family Community Tennis Courts. The finals are slated for Friday. The matches are free and open to the public.
The top seeds are still alive in Flight 1 singles — No. 1 Takeshi Taco, Cowley; No. 2 Gaston Cantero, Abraham Baldwin; No. 3 Luciano Fisicaro, Seward; and No. 4 Lucas Gonzalez, Eastern Florida State. Taco meets Gonzalez and Cantero takes on Fisicaro in the semifinals.
In Flight 2, TJC’s Tim Riedel, the No. 3 seed, is still alive after a 7-5, 6-2 win over No. 6 James Kaoma of Barton on Wednesday. Riedel will meet No. 2 seed Cheng En Tsai of Abraham Baldwin. The other semifinal will have No. 1 Boruch Skierier of Cowley playing No. 4 Luke Quaynor of Seward.
TJC’s Alvaro Saint Martin, the No. 4 seed, will meet No. 1 Kylian Savary of Seward in the Flight 3 semifinals. The other semifinal has No. 6 Ignacio Orgaz of Abraham Baldwin taking on No. 2 Hanamichi Carvajal of Cowley.
Saint Martin defeated No. 5 Tristan Vigneron of Collin in a three-set quarterfinal, 6-3, 0-6, 6-3.
Tyler’s Emilo Vila is the top seed in Flight 4. He will meet No. 4 Mauri Gonzalez of Seward in the semifinals. The other SF has No. 2 Gaston Erhardt of Cowley vs. No. 3 Barnabas Kalaba of Barton.
Vila defeated No. 8 Saranpahon Siriwanichkul of Abraham Baldwin, 6-0, 6-1, in the quarters.
Apache Jakob Mosvold advanced to the semifinals in Flight 5. Mosvold, who is the top seed, won over No. 8 Gianni Lopez of Collin in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-2. He will now face No. 4 Luc Pasqual Camps of Eastern Florida State. No. 2 Harry Collins of Cowley takes on No. 3 Karlo Krolo of Seward.
In Flight 6, TJC’s Mikaeel Woodman, the No. 3 seed, defeated Trey Hilton of Jones (Mississippi), 6-0, 6-2 in the quarters. Woodman will face No. 2 seed Martins Abamu of Seward in the semifinals. The other SF match has No. 1 Andoni Garmendia of Cowley vs. No. 4 Corentin Venot of Eastern Florida State.
In doubles action, all three Tyler teams advanced. The semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.
No. 2 seeds Mikar Fisher and Mosvold of TJC scored a 6-4, 6-4 win over the No. 7 Meridan (Mississippi) team of Sebastian Hernandez and Anton Srunic in Flight 1. The Apache team now faces No. 3 seeded team from Abraham Baldwin (Cantero and En Tsai). The other semifinal has No. 1 Fisicaro-Krolo of Seward against No. 4 Americ Bruno and Taiyo Hirano of Cowley.
In Flight 2, the No. 2 seed Apache squad of Diego Dalisay and Riedel won over No. 7 seed Abraham Baldwin team of Orgaz and Siriwanichkul, 6-2, 6-4. The semifinal matches the TJC team against No. 3 seeds Kalaba and Kaoma of Barton. The No. 1 team of Erhardt and Skierier of Cowley meets No. 4 Quaynor and Savary of Seward.
TJC’s Flight 3 team of Saint Martin and Vila, the No. 3 seeds, won over Nebojsa Buha and Dylan Mulstay of Paradise Valley (Arizona), 6-0, 6-2. Saint Martin and Vila will now face No. 2 seeds Gonzalez and Franco Vecchia of Seward in the semis. Also, No. 1 Andoni Garmendia and Taco of Cowley will play unseeded Lopez and Edward Shteyn of Collin.
The singles championships are scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday with the doubles finals at 11 a.m.