For the third straight time, the Apaches are national tennis champions.
Normally, the tennis champion is crowned on the final day of the tournament.
This year, Tyler Junior College took care of business a day early.
With the finals still to be played, TJC clinched the NJCAA Division I Men’s National Tennis Tournament championship on Thursday, which is being held in the Metroplex.
“I thought there was a chance we could clinch, but I was surprised,” said TJC coach Dash Connell, who as freshman netter helped the Apaches clinch a day early in 2002. “The guys played well and the other teams were knocking each other out.”
It is the 18th men’s tennis national championship and the 64th overall for TJC.
TJC has 44 points after four days of the tournament and advanced five of six singles players into the finals as well as all three doubles teams.
The Apaches are followed by two Kansas schools — Seward (37) and Cowley (35). Eastern Florida State is fourth with 33 points and Abraham Baldwin (Georgia) is fifth with 32 points. Host Collin College is sixth (31) and Jacksonville is ninth (20). Twenty-seven schools have scored points.
Connell said it is a different approach to Friday’s play, which is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Matches may be played at Collin College in Plano or at the Brookshire Family Pavilion, which includes six Ruth & Ken Altshuler indoor courts, depending upon the weather.
“The guys have played for their team and now they can be selfish and play for themselves,” Connell said. “They can earn All-America by winning (Friday).”
Connell said all his players have played well, but Hanzlik has “played lights out throughout the tournament and he beat a very, very good player (Cheng En Tsai) from Abraham Baldwin, 6-0, 6-0.”
TJC players shooting for national titles include: Jaycer Lyeons (Flight 1 Singles), Cash Hanzlik (Flight 2 Singles), Ryo Minakata (Flight 3 Singles), Alan Magadan (Flight 4 Singles), Yassir Kilani (Flight 6 Singles), Kilani-Lyeons (Flight 1 Doubles), Magadan-Minakata (Flight 2 Doubles) and Jeff Guerrero-Hanzlik (Flight 3 Doubles).
NJCAA Division I Men’s National Tennis Tournament
Hosted by Collin College, Plano
Some matches held at SMU, Dallas
Flight 1 Singles
Semifinals — Jaycer Lyeons (2), Tyler JC, def. Gaston Cantero (3), Abraham Baldwin (Ga.), 6-3, 1-6, 6-2; Jack Clements (1), Cowley (Kan.) def. Rafal Bednarczuk (5), Collin, 6-4, 6-3.
Championship — Clements (1) vs. Lyeons (2), 8 a.m. Friday.
Flight 2 Singles
Semifinals — Cash Hanzlik (3), Tyler JC, def. Cheng En Tsai (2), Abraham Baldwin (Ga.), 6-0, 6-0; Takeshi Taco (4), Cowley (Kan.), def. Dario Kmet (1), Eastern Florida State, 6-3, 6-2.
Championship — Hanzlik (3) vs. Taco (4), 8 a.m. Friday.
Flight 3 Singles
Semifinals — Ryo Minakata (1), Tyler JC, def. Timothy Karpinski (4), Collin, 6-4, 6-3; Mikar Fisher (2), Eastern Florida State, def. Baptiste Mercier (3), Abraham Baldwin (Ga.), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Championship — Minakata (1) vs. Fisher (2), 8 a.m. Friday.
Flight 4 Singles
Semifinals — Alan Magadan (1), Tyler JC, vs. Ramiro Rincon (4), Eastern Florida State, 6-0, 7-6 (5); Juan Gonzalez (3), Seward (Kan.), def. Alejandro Orihuela (2), Cowley (Kan.), 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-1.
Championship — Magadan (1) vs. Gonzalez (3), 8 a.m. Friday.
Flight 5 Singles
Semifinals — Andoni Garmendia (3), Cowley (Kan.) def. Jeff Guerrero (2), Tyler JC, 6-4, 6-2; Martins Abamu (5), Seward (Kan.) def. Sergio Gomez Boiz (1), Eastern Florida State, 6-4, 6-4.
Championship — Garmendia (3) vs. Abamu (5), 8 a.m. Friday.
Flight 6 Singles
Semifinals — Yassir Kilani (1), Tyler JC, def. Michel Zobel (4), Collin, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3; Enzo Frequelin (2), Seward (Kan.), def. Javi Pla (3), Cowley (Kan.), 7-5, 6-3.
Championship — Kilani (1) vs. Frequelin (2), 8 a.m. Friday.
Flight 1 Doubles
Semifinals — Jack Clements-Takeshi Taco (1), Cowley (Kan.) def. Raul Centeno-Luciano Fisicaro (5), Seward (Kan.), 6-3, 6-1; Yassir Kilani-Jaycer Lyeons (3), Tyler JC, def. Gaston Cantero-Baptiste Mercier (2), Abraham Baldwin (Ga.), 6-3, 6-4.
Championship — Clements-Taco (1), Cowley (Kan.) vs. Kilanio-Lyeons (2), Tyler JC, 11 a.m. Friday.
Flight 2 Doubles
Semifinals — Alan Magadan-Ryo Minakata (1), Tyler JC, def. Lorenzo Del Biondo-Cheng En Tsai (4), Abraham Baldwin (Ga.), 7-5, 6-4; Enzo Frequelin-Kyllian Savary (6), Seward (Kan.) def. Agustin Kalinowski-Valentin Rivadeo (2), Collin, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Championship — Magadan-Minakata (1), Tyler JC, vs. Frequelin-Savary (6), Seward (Kan.), 11 a.m. Friday.
Flight 3 Doubles
Semifinals — Jeff Guerrero-Cash Hanzlik (1), Tyler JC, def. Juan Gonzalez-Franco Vechhia (5), Seward (Kan.), 6-3, 7-6 (3); Tomas Reche-Bernardo Viera (2), Eastern Florida State, def. Carlos Castillo-Andoni Garmendia (3), Cowley (Kan.), 6-2, 6-0.
Championship — Guerrero-Hanzlik (1), Tyler JC, vs. Reche-Viera (2), Eastern Florida State, 11 a.m. Friday.
