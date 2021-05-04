With Hillsborough (Florida) inching closer to the Apache Ladies in the team tennis standings, TJC's No. 3 doubles team of Momoko Yoshimura and Jadeh Chan came through.
In the key match, the No. 2 seeded Yoshimura and Chan rallied to win a three-set semifinals victory over No. 3 seed Hillsborough squad of Ana Villalvazo-Olivia Pezo, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.
The match was the difference from Tyler leading by one (43-42) or three (44-41) points after Tuesday's play. The comeback has the Apache Ladies on top of the NJCAA Division I Women's National Tennis Tournament entering the final day of competition.
TJC was 8-1 on Tuesday in the matches in Mesa, Arizona.
The Apache Ladies were 5-1 in singles and 3-0 in doubles at the Mesa Tennis Center at Gene Autry Park.
TJC is in first place with 44 points after four days of the tournament and with only the finals remaining on Wednesday. Hillsborough is second with 41 points, followed by St. Petersburg (Florida) and Cowley (Kansas) both with 34 points.
Entering Wednesday's matches, the Apache Ladies are 26-1 in their quest for the program's 20th national championship as well as the school’s 63rd title.
TJC and Hillsborough are head-to-head in singles (No. 3 and 5) and in doubles (No. 1 and 2).
---
NJCAA Division I Women’s National Tennis Tournament
Mesa Tennis Center at Gene Autry Park
Mesa, Ariz.
All Times Central
No. 1 Singles
Semifinals — Destinee Martins (1), Tyler JC, def. Valeriia Cherfus (4), St. Petersburg (Fla.), 6-2, 6-4.
Championship — Martins (1) vs. Natalie Kohoutkova (3), Abraham Baldwin (Ga.) 9 a.m. Wednesday.
No. 2 Singles
Semifinals — Lauren Anzalotta (1), Tyler JC, vs. Laura Quezada Martinez (4), Cowley (Kan.), 6-1, 6-1.
Championship — Anzalotta (1) vs. Naomi McKenzie (2), St. Petersburg (Fla.), 9 a.m. Wednesday.
No. 3 Singles
Semifinals — Violet Apisah (1), Tyler JC vs. Chiara Matteodo (4), Seward (Kan.), 6-2, 6-0.
Championship — Apisah (1) vs. Viktoryia Zhadzinskaya (2), Hillsborough (Fla.), 9 a.m. Wednesday.
No. 4 Singles
Semifinals — Ana Villalvazo (3), Hillsborough (Fla.) def. Emelie Schwarte (2), Tyler JC, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Championship — Villalvazo (3) vs. Saara Kunakunova (1), Cowley (Kan.), 9 a.m. Wednesday
No. 5 Singles
Semifinals — Momoko Yoshimura (1), Tyler JC, def. Kia Carvalho-Landell (4), State College of Florida, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-3.
Championship — Yoshimura (1) vs. Isadora Oliveira (3), Hillsborough (Fla.), 9 a.m. Wednesday.
No. 6 Singles
Semifinals — Jadeh Chan (1), Tyler JC, def. Karla Ortega (4), St. Petersburg (Fla.), 6-4, 6-3.
Championship — Chan (1) vs. Olivia Pezo (3), Hillsborough (Fla.), 9 a.m. Wednesday
No. 1 Doubles
Semifinals — Destinee Martins-Lauren Anzalotta (1), Tyler JC, def. Natsuki Nishimura-Annunciata De-Souza (4), Barton (Kan.), 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.
Championship — Martins-Anzalotta (1) vs. Viktoryia Zhadzinskaya-Mbali Langa (3), Hillsborough (Fla.), noon Wednesday.
No. 2 Doubles
Semifinals — Violet Apisah-Emelie Schwarte (1), Tyler JC, def. Saki Matsubara-Karla Ortega (4), St. Petersburg (Fla.), 6-1, 6-0.
Championship — Apisah-Schwarte (1) vs. Magda Tuells-Isadora Oliveira (2), Hillsborough (Fla.), noon Wednesday
No. 3 Doubles
Semifinals — Momoko Yoshimura-Jadeh Chan (2), Tyler JC, def. Ana Villalvazo-Olivia Pezo (3), Hillsborough (Fla.), 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.
Championship — Yoshimura-Chan (2), Tyler JC, vs. Ane Ibarra-Andrea Rodriguez (1), Cowley (Kan.), noon Wednesday