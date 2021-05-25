YUMA, Ariz. — Jenna Johnson hit a solo homer for the Lady Cardinals, but Butler's bats were too much to overcome as Trinity Valley fell to the Kansas squad, 10-2 in six innings, on Tuesday in an opening game of the NJCAA Division I National Softball Tournament.
TVCC, the No. 15 seed from Athens, returns to play on Wednesday in the double-elimination tournament. The Lady Cards are scheduled to play No. 7 seed Yavapai (Arizona) at 2 p.m. at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.
The No. 2 seed Butler advances to meet No. 10 Three Rivers (Missouri).
Johnson added a single for two hits and Ciara Ford had a double for the 33-14 Lady Cardinals. Adding singles were Shelbie Fickling, Rosaury Perez and Kimane Rogron. Perez had an RBI.
Perez (2-3) took the loss, giving up six hits and eight runs. She had six strikeouts and four walks in 4.1 innings of work. Jalissa Alicea hurled the final 1.1 innings in the circle, giving up two hits and two runs. She struck out three and walked two.
Maddie Redman (25-0) got the win for the No. 2 seed Grizzlies (50-2), going four innings while allowing three hits and one run. She struck out seven and walked one. Izzy Erickson pitched the final two innings (3 hits, 1 run, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Mariah Wheeler led Butler with two hits, including a home run with two RBIs.
TVCC handed Butler one of its two losses on the season on Jan. 30 in San Antonio.