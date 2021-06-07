In their 12th consecutive appearance at nationals, the No. 6 TJC soccer team concluded pool play with a 2-1 win over No. 3 Daytona State (Florida) on Monday at Stryker Complex in Wichita, Kansas.
The Apaches (11-4-2) finish second in Pool C with No. 10 Iowa Lakes (Iowa) advancing to the semifinals. On Sunday, Tyler Junior College fell to the No. 10 Lakers 1-0.
Emmanuel Owusu scored an unassisted goal in the 82nd minute to lift TJC to the win over Daytona State.
After a scoreless first half, TJC's Mawia Haroun, off an assist from Jorensky Augustin, put the Apaches on top 1-0 in the 68th minute.
However, a more than two minutes later, the Falcons (8-2-1) tied the match at 1-1 as Colain Jean scored.
Ron Boaz was in goal for TJC, making seven saves. Marco Tavares was in goal for Daytona State, making three saves.
Both teams had 14 shots.
The Lakers (12-4-1) scored the only goal of the match early on as David Owusu scored off an assist from Leonardo Seixas with 14:45 on the clock.
Aidan Leak was in goal for the Apaches and made six saves. Taariq Ganga was in goal for the Lakers, making two saves for the clean sheet.
Tyler had six shots and nine corner kicks, while Iowa Lakes had 11 shots and two CKs.
The fall 2021 national tournament is scheduled to be hosted by TJC at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex.
---
NJCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament
Stryker Complex
Wichita, Kan.
Saturday
Iowa Western 1, Laramie County (Wyo.) 0
Coastal Bend 1, Salt Lake (Utah) 0
Iowa Lakes (Iowa) 1, Daytona State (Fla.) 0
Western Texas 1, Snow (Utah) 0
Sunday
Laramie County (Wyo.) 3, LSU-Eunice 2
Barton (Kan.) 2, Coastal Bend 1
Iowa Lakes (Iowa) 1, Tyler 0
Harcum (Pa.) 2, Snow (Utah) 1
Monday
Iowa Western 1, LSU-Eunice 0
Salt Lake (Utah) 3, Barton (Kan.) 1
Tyler 2, Daytona State (Fla.) 1
Harcum (Pa.) vs. Western Texas
Wednesday's Semifinals
Iowa Lakes vs. Iowa Western, 4 p.m.
TBD vs. Salt Lake (Utah), 6 p.m.