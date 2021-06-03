The No. 1 and unbeaten TJC Apache Ladies opened national tournament play with a 7-1 win over No. 12 Spartanburg Methodist (South Carolina) on Thursday.
TJC (15-0) is off on Friday and will next play at No. 8 Indian Hills (Iowa) at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Georgia.
After falling behind 1-0 on Beyonce Williams’ goal, Tyler Junior College, the defending national champions, scored the next seven goals at the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Soccer Tournament.
Mukarama Abdulai scored two goals with one each from Candela Velasquez, Moira VanDerPutt, Jacqueline Wiebe, Skylar Parker and Meghan Romines.
Wiebe, the former Tyler Lee star, had two assists with Velasquez and Heidi Mueller contributing one each.
Ayana Aoyagi played the first 45 minutes in goal, allowing one goal and making a save. Daniella Wilken played the second half.
TJC led 5-1 at halftime.
The Pioneers (6-3) are scheduled to play Indians Hills at 8 a.m. Friday.
