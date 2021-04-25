The No. 1 ranked Apache Ladies take on heated rival Navarro College on Tuesday at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex.
The match has a 7 p.m. start.
Tyler Junior College is 7-0 overall and 6-0 in Region XIV after scoring a 2-0 victory over Jacksonville College on Saturday in Tyler.
Candela Velasquez and Mukarama Abdulai each scored goals for the Apache Ladies. Heidi Mueller assisted on Abdulai goal as both goals were scored in the first half.
Daniella Wilken was in goal in the first half for TJC, while Ayana Aoyagi was the goalkeeper in the second, making a save.
Rachel Torres made 16 saves for the Lady Jaguars (2-2-1, 2-1). Jacksonville is schedule to host LSU-Eunice at 5 p.m. Tuesday.