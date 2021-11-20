The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies were looking for their third consecutive national soccer championship on Saturday in Florida, but it was a Sunshine State team that ended TJC’s long winning streak.
Eastern Florida State used a penalty kick goal in the first half and then held off a relentless Tyler attack before securing a 1-0 win in the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Soccer Tournament Championship at Falcon Field in Daytona Beach, Florida.
While the women’s tourney was in Florida, the men’s competition was contested in the Rose City.
Iowa Western scored early and late to secure its second NJCAA Division I Men’s National Soccer Tournament Championship, a 2-0 victory over Arizona Western at Pat Hartley Field. Both titles for Reivers have come in Tyler.
WOMEN
The loss in the championship match snapped TJC’s 50-game winning streak, spanning more than two years and two national titles. It was the Apache Ladies’ first loss since a 2-1 decision to Navarro College on Oct. 22, 2019 in Corsicana.
At 20:41 of the first half, TJC was called for a foul and the Titans’ Lena Stevens converted the penalty kick for the only score of the match.
It was the first goal TJC had allowed since a 2-1 victory over Navarro on Nov. 4 in the Region XIV final in Tyler at Pat Hartley Field. It was also the first goal the Apache Ladies had allowed in the span of six national tournament games dating back to the spring.
The Apache Ladies had 19 shots, including five on target but could not get the ball past EFS’s goalkeeper Marcelle Thedinga, who had five saves.
TJC’s goalkeeper Daniella Wilken made four saves.
Tyler’s shots on goal were from Rocio Fernandez (2), Esalenna Galekhutle (1), Moria Van Der Putt (1) and Xochitl Nguma (1).
Starters for TJC along with GK Wilken, defender Fernandez, midfielder Galekhutle and midfielder Van Der Putt were defender Mady Hatch, midfielder Kristen Fuentes, midfielder Tessa Thornton, defender Hana Masuko, midfielder Tami Groenedijk, midfielder Ally Stickney and midfielder Meghan Romines.
Alexandra Gonclaves, Hanna Meyer and Kassandra Leonce also played for TJC.
The Apache Ladies (24-1) were appearing in their ninth national championship game, having won five previous titles. The Titans improved to 10-2-3.
MENIowa Western (20-1-1) took an early lead on Giorgio Probo’s goal at 12:54.
The Reivers then basically secured the win when Ibrahim Conde scored off an assist from Edoardo Deglinnocenti at 77:58.
Arizona Western (21-2-0) was appearing in its first championship match.
Goalkeeper Yuta Ishizuka got the clean sheet, making two saves. Arizona Western’s Atsuki Sato had four saves.
Joining Ishizuka, midfielder Probo, forward Conde and midfielder Deglinnocenti in the starting lineup were defender Jesus De Vicente, defender Gonzalo Cuevas, defender Moise Bombito, midfielder Luka Nedic, midfielder Jiwoo Lee, defender Maruki Kawahara and defender Joel Sangwa. Others who played for the Reivers were Diego Quintana, Evan Southern, Carlos Santamaria, Arata Saegusa, Claudel Ngongang, Keigo Tanaka, Oskar Greven, Alvaro Jacinto, Wawa Palga and Junior Casillas.
Starters for the Matadors were Sato, Matthieu Fiadjoe, Hugo Catherine, Michael Appiah, Michele Signorelli, Jesus Sanchez, Aghiles Lamara, Ethan Warne, Nozomu Kamei, Sam Oliver and Francois Geris-Rey. Others who played were Burak Cuban, Lachlan Brooks, Haruki Nishimura, Gabriele Paglioni and Jim Inoue.
