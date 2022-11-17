The Apache Ladies’ unbeaten and untied season came to an end on Thursday in Georgia.
Tyler Junior College, seeking their sixth NJCAA soccer championship, fell to No. 10 Salt Lake (Utah), 4-3 in a shootout, in the Division I Women’s National Tournament at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Georgia.
TJC, the No. 1 seed, ends its season at 22-0-1. Last season the Apache Ladies lost 1-0 to Eastern Florida State in the national championship game to finish 24-1. Tyler was seeking its seventh straight berth in the championship game.
The contest remained scoreless through two overtime periods as both goalkeepers (Tyler’s Daniella Wilken and Salt Lake’s Theresa Wiesiolek) and both teams defenders were were like stone walls. Wilken had three saves, while Wiesiolek had six.
After no goals, the teams went to a shootout.
Salt Lake took a 1-0 lead as Jordan Rae scored while TJC missed. Maddie Snyder put the Utah squad up 2-0 in round two but Tyler’s Samantha Hulstaert scored to pull within 2-1.
After a SLCC miss, TJC’s Nyxalee Munoz scored to tie the shootout at 2-2.
The teams were 3-3 after makes by Salt Lake’s Wiesiolek and TJC’s Taylor Conway.
The Bruins went ahead 4-3 as Kenna Sparks scored and won the match when TJC missed.
Both teams had 11 shots with TJC getting three in the second OT.
The Bruins advance to Saturday’s championship match to meet No. 9 Iowa Western. The final is scheduled for 3 p.m. Iowa Western defeated defending national champion and No. 7 seed Eastern Florida State, 4-2.
Shots on goal for the Apache Ladies were by Carmen Garcia Llanes, Esalenna Galekhutle, Adizatu Mustapah, Xochitl Nguma, Conway and Emma Taylor.
Starters for TJC were GK Wilken; defenders Hanna Masuko, Ally Stickney and Taylor; midfielders Kristen Fuentes, Garcai Llanes; forwards Galekhutle, Munoz, Mustapha, Conway and Riley Massey. Others playing were defender Hulstaert, midfielder Camille Marlin, forward Natasha Jensen, forward Nguma, forward Lanettia Aikens, midfielder Ariana King and defender Daniela Alvarez.