The TJC soccer teams had a split decision on Friday in the NJCAA National Tournaments.
In a morning match on the East Coast, the No. 1 Apache Ladies advanced to their sixth consecutive national title game with a 1-0 victory over No. 5 Salt Lake (Utah).
In an evening match in the Piney Woods of East Texas, the No. 4 Apaches lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to No. 3 Iowa Western.
The Tyler Junior College women, who are ranked No. 1 and have won 50 straight matches, will tangle with No. 3 Eastern Florida State for the national championship at 2 p.m. (Central) Saturday in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Apache Ladies will be eyeing their third consecutive title as they compete on the Daytona State College campus.
Iowa Western (19-1-1) will face No. 7 Arizona Western (21-1-1) in the men's title game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Pat Hartley Field on the Tyler Junior College campus.
WOMEN
Tyler is 24-0 on the season, defeating No. 5 Salt Lake (Utah), 1-0, at Falcon Stadium in the first semifinal. Eastern Florida State (9-2-3) won the other semifinal, 3-0, over No. 2 Seminole State (Oklahoma).
Esalenna Galekhutle scored the only goal needed for the Apache Ladies at the 72:11 minute mark. It was an unassisted goal.
TJC goalkeeper Daniella Wilken got the clean sheet by making three saves.
The Bruins' season ends at 16-4-1.
This will be the Apache Ladies' ninth national championship final, having won five times — 2009 over Johnson County (Kansas), 3-1, in Tyler; 2011 over Darton State (Georgia), 1-0, in Melbourne, Florida; 2017 over ASA Brooklyn (New York), 1-0, in Melbourne; 2019 over Monroe College (New York), 4-1, in Melbourne; and 2020-21 over Salt Lake, 2-0, in Evans, Georgia.
Tyler lost in 2010 to Paradise Valley (Arizona), 1-0, in Topeka, Kansas; 2016 to Paradise Valley, 3-1, in Melbourne; and 2018 to Monroe College, 3-1, in Foley, Alabama.
Eastern Florida State advanced to its third national title game, having lost the previous two times — 2012 to Paradise Valley (Arizona) 3-0 and 2015 to Iowa Central 1-0. Both matches were held in Melbourne.
Laura Cetina, Paula Garrido and Courtney Jade Butlion scored goals for the Titans. Cetina had an assist and Marcelle Thedinga had five saves for the clean sheet.
The Trojans end their season at 17-3-2.
MEN
The Apaches were seeking their seventh national championship as coach Steve Clements has won seven titles, six at TJC. Tyler was appearing in its 13th consecutive national tournament under Clements.
However, it was the Reivers who advanced to the finals as Giorgio Probo scored the only goal of the match at 80:23.
Iowa Western goalkeeper Yuta Ishizuka made seven saves, including a remarkable stop with under a minute remaining on a cornerkick by Tyger Smalls.
TJC goalkeeper Aidan Leak had two saves.
Shots on goal by TJC were from Monathan Martinez (2) and one each by Dominik Kurija, Antonio Biggs, Luis Flores, Smalls and Leonardo Marquez.
Shots on goals by IWC were by Jesus De Vicente, Maruki Kawahara, Edoardo Deglinnocenti and Probo.
TJC ends its season at 17-3-0.
In the first semifinal, Arizona Western (21-1-0) scored two first-half goals to stun the Bruins (17-1-0), 2-0.
Michele Signorelli (assist by Hugo Catherine) scored just 3:15 into the game with the second goal at 21:34 by Haruki Nishimura (assist by Francois Geris-Rey).
Goalkeeper Atsuki Sato got the clean sheet with five saves.
Other Matadors with shots on goal were Michael Appiah and Gabriele Paglioni. Nishimura had two shots.
Kai Phillip (2), Paul Richnow (1), Ryen Jiba (1) and Ty Sanchez (1) had shots on goal for the Bruins.
It is the first national championship appearance for Arizona Western and third for Iowa Western.
The Reivers won over Tyler in 2013 on penalty kicks 3-1 in Tyler and they lost in the spring of 2021 to Salt Lake 2-1 in overtime in Wichita, Kansas.