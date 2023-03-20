Region XIV champion and No. 18 Trinity Valley fell to No. 15 Vincennes (Indiana), 70-57, in a first round game of the NJCAA Men's Division I National Basketball Tournament on Monday at Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The Trailblazers (29-5) advance to the Sweet 16 to face No. 2 seed College of Southern Idaho (29-1) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Cardinals saw their six-game winning streak snapped and end their season at 14-19.
Vincennes held the Cards to 31% shooting, while the Trailblazers shots 39%, including 58% in the second half.
The Indiana squad outrebounded the Texas team, 46-26.
Two TVCC players scored in double figures — Micah Clark (12 points) and Najee Jones (10).
Vincennes was paced by Caleb Johnson with 19 points with Tasos Cook and Kris King scoring 15 points apiece.
Others scoring for Trinity Valley were M.J. Leslie (8), Makhi Dorsey (7), Aliou Cisse (7), Devyn Franklin (5), Klayton Copeland (4), Kenyon Williams (2) and Quevian Adger (2).
Franklin and Adger each led the Cards with four rebounds each.
Michael Osei-Bonsu led the Trailblazers with nine rebounds with King grabbing eight.
TVCC hit on 3 of 17 3-pointers (Leslie, 1; Jones, 1; Franklin, 1) and 24 of 30 from the free throw line.
Vincennes was 5 of 19 from 3-point (Cook, 2; Trenton Johnson, 1; Kent King, 1; Caleb Johnson, 1) and 17 of 20 from the charity stripe.
The Trailblazers led 24-19 at halftime.