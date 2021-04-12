Brian Hoberecht

Kilgore College basketball coach Brian Hoberecht, center, celebrates the Region XIV championship with his sons Brendon Hoberecht (left, member of the Rangers) and Isaac Hoberecht (right, senior Kilgore High School) on Saturday at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville.

The Kilgore College Rangers and Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals are Kansas bound.

The Rangers received the automatic bid to the NJCAA Men’s National Basketball Tournament by defeating TVCC, 68-67, on Saturday in the Region XIV final, while TVCC received an at-large bid.

Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas will be the site of the tournament that is scheduled from Monday through Saturday, April 24.

The Rangers (18-5) are the No. 17 seed and will meet hometown and No. 16 seed Hutchinson (18-6) in the opening game of the tournament at 10 a.m. Monday.

The winner the KC-Hutch winner will meet No. 1 seed Mineral Area (Missouri) (23-0) at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

TVCC (22-2) received the No. 9 seed and will play No. 24 Brunswick (New Jersey) (15-3) at noon Monday.

The winner of the Trinity Valley-Brunswick game will face No. 8 Cowley (Kansas) (21-4) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Along with Mineral Area and Cowley, the top seeds include: No. 2 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa, No. 3 Southern Idaho, No. 4 John A. Logan (Illinois), No. 5 South Plains (Texas), No. 6 Chipola (Florida) and No. 7 Odessa (Texas).

 
 

