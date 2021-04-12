The Kilgore College Rangers and Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals are Kansas bound.
The Rangers received the automatic bid to the NJCAA Men’s National Basketball Tournament by defeating TVCC, 68-67, on Saturday in the Region XIV final, while TVCC received an at-large bid.
Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas will be the site of the tournament that is scheduled from Monday through Saturday, April 24.
The Rangers (18-5) are the No. 17 seed and will meet hometown and No. 16 seed Hutchinson (18-6) in the opening game of the tournament at 10 a.m. Monday.
The winner the KC-Hutch winner will meet No. 1 seed Mineral Area (Missouri) (23-0) at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
TVCC (22-2) received the No. 9 seed and will play No. 24 Brunswick (New Jersey) (15-3) at noon Monday.
The winner of the Trinity Valley-Brunswick game will face No. 8 Cowley (Kansas) (21-4) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Along with Mineral Area and Cowley, the top seeds include: No. 2 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa, No. 3 Southern Idaho, No. 4 John A. Logan (Illinois), No. 5 South Plains (Texas), No. 6 Chipola (Florida) and No. 7 Odessa (Texas).