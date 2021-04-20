Usually when a team scores 107 points that's enough to win.
But on Tuesday in Hutchinson, Kansas, it was not as Trinity Valley Community College, the No. 9 seed, lost to No. 8 seed Cowley (Kansas) 134-107 in the NJCAA Divisin I Men's National Basketball Tournament.
The Tigers (22-4) move on to meet No. 1 Mineral Area (Mo.) in the quarterfinals at noon Thursday at Hutchinson Sports Area.
The Cardinals end their standout year at 23-3.
Much like an NBA game, Cowley led at halftime 77-70. TVCC shot 63% but still trailed as the Tigers shot 55%. For the game, TVCC (53%) and Cowley (47%) shot lights out.
Tylerite Darry Moore had another outstanding game for TVCC, scoring 14 points on 6 of 11 shooting. The John Tyler Lion product was 2 of 2 at the free throw line and he had three rebounds and three assists.
Trevon Fuller paced the Athens school with 25 points, followed by Tuongthach Gathek (19) and Dashawn Davis (18). Also in double figures were Jakevion Buckley (12) and Sofara Rasas (11). Davis has signed with Oregon State.
Mikel Henderson led Cowley with 33 points, followed by the double-double of Dalen Ridgnal (24 points, 14 rebounds).
---
NJCAA Division I Men’s
Basketball National Tournament
Hutchinson Sports Arena
Hutchinson, Kansas
Lubbock
Monday, April 19 Games
Game 1: No. 16 Hutchinson (Kan.) 95, No. 17 Kilgore (Texas) 86
Game 2: No. 9 Trinity Valley (Texas) 96, No. 24 Brunswick (N.C.) 91
Game 3: No. 18 Holmes (Miss.) 71, No. 15 Vincennes (Ind.) 66
Game 4: No. 10 Coffeyville (Kan.) 89, No. 23 Southwest Tennessee 62
Game 5: No. 13 Ranger (Texas) 86, No. 20 Cochise (Ariz.) 68
Game 6: No. 21 South Georgia State 93, No. 12 Salt Lake (Utah) 89, OT
Tuesday, April 20 Games
Game 7: No. 14 Indian River State (Fla.) 85, No. 19 Dawson (Mont.) 75
Game 8: No. 11 Shelton State (Ala.) 79, No. 22 Northeastern (Colo.) 66
Game 9: No. 1 Mineral Area (Mo.) 80, No. 16 Hutchinson (Kan.) 77
Game 10: No. 8 Cowley (Kan.) 134, No. 9 Trinity Valley (Texas) 107
Game 11: No. 2 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 77, No. 18 Holmes (Miss.) 66
Game 12: No. 10 Coffeyville (Kan.) vs. No. 7 Odessa (Texas)
Wednesday, April 21 Games
Game 13: No. 13 Ranger (Texas) vs. No. 4 John A. Logan (Ill.), noon
Game 14: No. 21 South Georgia State vs. No. 5 South Plains (Texas), 2 p.m.
Game 15: No. 14 Indian River State (Fla.) vs. No. 3 Southern Idaho, 6 p.m.
Game 16: No. 11 Shelton State (Ala.) vs. No. 6 Chipola (Fla.), 8 p.m.
Thursday, April 22 Games
Game 17: No. 8 Cowley (Kansas) vs. No. 1 Mineral Area (Mo.), noon