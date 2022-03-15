The No. 3 ranked and No. 3 seeded Kilgore College Rangers will open the NJCAA Men's Division I National Basketball Tournament against South Plains at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The Rangers (30-2) won the Region XIV Conference Tournament and earned a first-round bye, and then played the waiting game as South Plains (21-11) and South Georgia Tech (22-12) battled it out Tuesday morning.
South Plains advanced with an 88-80 win in Tuesday's first game.
The Texans led South Georgia Tech 42-40 at halftime. South Plains was paced by Kieves Turner with 28 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Turner hit 4 of 7 3-point attempts and sank 8 of 9 free throws.
Savion Gallion came off the bench to score 15 for South Plains. Eric Coleman added 14 and Jaden Harris 10. Malik Zachery added five points and 11 rebounds.
The Texans hit 11 of 28 3-point attempts and held a 42-34 edge in rebounds.
The Rangers will counter with a balanced lineup that features four players who averaged double figures for the season. Two other KC players average at least six points per game, and one chips in with 5.8 per outing.
KC's roster includes Dantwan Grimes (14.4 points, 3.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds), Da'Sean Nelson (14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds), Tobias Roland (4.1 points), Malik Grant (1.9 points), Isaac Hoberecht (6.1 points, 2.7 assists), Keshawn Williams (1.9 points), DaVeon Thomas (10.9 points, 2.3 assists), Duane Posey (6.2 points, 4.7 rebounds), Obi Ezekewesli (4.0 points, 3.1 rebounds), Mason Taylor (5.8 points) and Paul Otieno (11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks).
Mamadou Gueye played in one game before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
Kilgore and South Plains have played just twice since 1991, splitting a pair of games. KC earned a 105-97 win in the third game of the 1994-95 season, and South Plains defeated the Rangers 74-69 in the seventh game of the 1991-92 season.
Both teams have long histories at the national tournament.
Kilgore is making its seventh trip to the event, winning titles in 1956 and 1958. South Plains, based in Levelland in the Texas Panhandle, won national championships in 2008, 2012 and 2018 and lost in the title game in 2015.
The winner of Wednesday's game will take on either Indian River State (Florida) or Triton (Illinois) at 8 p.m. on Thursday. Those two teams play after the KC/South Plains game on Wednesday.
In other first-round action on Monday, it was Moberly Area (Missouri) 95, Pearl River (Mississippi) 89 (OT); Shelton State (Alabama) 91, Roane State (Tennessee) 74; Snow (Utah) 83, Lee (Texas) 82 (OT), Northwest Florida 87, Trinidad State (Colorado) 77; Harcum (Pennsylvania) 92, Southern Idaho 65 and Hutchinson (Kansas) 101, Connors State (Oklahoma) 98 (OT).