TJC, paced by Peyton Coursey, moved up two spots on after Wednesday's second round in the NJCAA Division II Men’s National Golf Tournament in Plymouth, Indiana.
Tyler Junior College is now sixth with a team score of 12-over 602 (302-300). The teams are playing on the Swan Lake Resort Black Course (Par 72, 6,866 yards).
Coursey, a sophomore from Mansfield, carded a 1-over 73 and is tied for third with a 3-under 141. He had a first round score of 4-under 68 and was tied for second after the first round. Cecil Belisle, of South Mountain (Arizona) leads with a 9-under 135 (67-68) with James Morgan of Kirkland (Iowa) second at 5-under 139 (68-71).
The third round of the 72-hole event is scheduled for Thursday.
South Mountain tops the team race at 3-under 573 (287-286), followed by Parkland (Illinois) at 576, Iowa Central (583), Kirkwood (587) and Gendale (Arizona) (289).
There are 19 teams taking part as well as 124 players.
Other TJC golfers include: T37, Ryan Esparza (So., Lindale), 74-78—152; and 89, Ethan Dean (So., Kaufman), 77-85—162. Gage Burham, a freshman from Haynesville, Louisiana, was disqualified in the first round due to an illegal drop. He carded a 74 on Wednesday while Tzu-Wei Huang, a freshman from New Zealand, who did not play in the first round shot a 75. He played for Cade Basson, a freshman from George, South Africa, who shot an 83 on Tuesday.