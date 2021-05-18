Tyler Junior College's Peyton Coursey is tied for second after Tuesday's first round of the NJCAA Division II Men's National Golf Tournament in Plymouth, Indiana.
Coursey, a sophomore from Mansfield, carded a 4-under 68 on the Swan Lake Resort Black Course. He led the Apaches, who are tied for eighth with a 14-over 302.
The second round of the 72-hole event is scheduled for Wednesday.
Cecil Belisle, of South Mountain CC (Arizona), leads the medalist race with a 5-under 67. James Morgan, of Kirkwood Iowa), is tied with Coursey.
South Mountain leads the team race at 1-under 287, followed by Iowa Central (288). TJC is tied with Walters State (Tennessee). There are 19 teams taking part as well as 124 players.
Other TJC golfers include: T27, Ryan Esparza (So., Lindale), 74; T51, Ethan Dean (So., Kaufman), 77; and T99, Cade Basson (So., George, South Africa).
The Apaches Gage Burnham, a freshman from Haynesville, Louisiana, was disqualified for the round after an illegal drop, TJC coach Sandy Terry said.
Terry added Burnham will be able to play the final three rounds.