After three rounds, TJC is sixth place in the NJCAA Division II Men’s National Golf Tournament in Plymouth, Indiana.
The Apaches shot a 311 as Tyler Junior College has a total of 913. The first two rounds were 302 and 300.
The teams are playing on the Swan Lake Resort Black Course (Par 72, 6,866 yards).
Parkland (Illinois) surged into the lead at 874 (293-283-298), one stroke ahead of South Mountain (Arizona), who had led the previous two rounds. South Mountain is a 875 (287-286-302), followed by Iowa Central (288-295-300—883), Glendale (Arizona) (300-289-296—885) and Kirkwood (Iowa) (293-294-315—902).
TJC continues to be led by Mansfield sophomore Peyton Coursey, who is tied for fifth at 1-under 215 (68-73-74). He is tied with Alex White of Parkland (75-69-71).
Cecil Belisle, of South Mountain, maintains the lead in the medalist race with a 6-under 210 (67-68-75). There is a three-way tie from second at 3-under 213 between Riley Brown of Glendale (76-71-66), Geronimo Narizzano of Southeast (Nebraska) (69-75-69) and James Morgan of Kirkwood (68-71-74).
The fourth and final round of the 72-hole event is scheduled for Friday.
There are 19 teams taking part as well as 124 players.
Other TJC golfers include: T40, Ryan Esparza (So., Lindale), 74-78-79—231; and T83, Ethan Dean (So., Kaufman), 77-85-81—243. Gage Burham, a freshman from Haynesville, Louisiana, was disqualified in the first round due to an illegal drop. He carded a 74 on Wednesday and an 83 on Thursday (156), while Tzu-Wei Huang, a freshman from New Zealand, who did not play in the first round shot a 75 in the second round and 77 in the third round (152). He played for Cade Basson, a freshman from George, South Africa, who shot an 83 on Tuesday.
