Tyler Junior College, led by medalist Peyton Coursey, captured the NJCAA District 16 Golf Championship on Tuesday to earn a bid to the national tournament.
The Apaches had a team score of 911 to win by 48 strokes on the Mozingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville, Missouri.
The victory sends TJC, coached by Sandy Terry and assisted by Jess Hamilton, to the NJCAA Division II National Golf Tournament from May 18-21 at The Golf Club at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana.
Coursey, a sophomore from Mansfield, was the only golfer to finish under par. The Louisiana Tech transfer carded a 54-hole total of 4-under 212 (65-70-77) to win medalist honors by 14 strokes.
Murphy Scott of Metropolitan Community College (Kansas City, Missouri) was second at 226 (73-74-79).
Four additonal Apaches were in the top 10 — 3, Gage Burnham (71-78-79—228); T4, Cade Basson (78-75-79—232); T4, Ryan Esparza (76-77-79—232) and T6, Tzu-Wei Huang (77-77-85—239).
TJC’s Ethan Dean finished 12th with a 245 (80-80-85).
The Apache Ladies won the Region XIV Championship on April 16 at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville. The TJC women’s team will compete at nationals on May 10-13 at the Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach, Florida.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS