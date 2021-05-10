The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are in sixth place after Monday's first round of the NCAA Women's National Golf Championship.
TJC, which is ranked No. 6 in the nation, carded a 343 on the Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club course in Ormond Beach, Florida.
Defending champion Seminole State (Florida) leads after scoring a 298. Daytona State (Florida) is third at 315, followed by Iowa Western (331), Ranger (336) and Redlands (Oklahoma) (338). There are 19 schools competing. Blinn College is tied for 13th (374).
Kaitlyn Charles, a sophomore from Kingwood, led the Apache Ladies with an 80. She is tied for 14th.
Other TJC golfers include: T21, Marie Larretche (freshman, France), 84; T45, Olivia Billips (sophomore, Euless), 89; T51, J'Dee Stovall (freshman, Longview Spring Hill), 90; and 68, Madison Brown (sophomore, Mabank), 93.
The course is 6,014 yards, par 72.
Two Seminole State golfers are leading the medalist race — Minori Nagano, 72; and Alex Giles, 73. Three golfers are tied for third after carding 76s — Thitapha Iamtragul, Dodge City (Kansas); Manon Donche-Gay, Daytona State; and Ranida Inpan, Seminole State.
The second round of the 72-hole tournament is scheduled for Tuesday.