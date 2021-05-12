The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies continued to move up the leaderboard as weather delayed the third round and eventually darkness halted play during the NJCAA Women’s National Championship Golf Tournament on Wednesday at Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach, Florida.
Round three is scheduled to be completed Thursday morning with the fourth and final round starting immediately afterward.
The Apache Ladies moved from fifth to fourth on Wednesday. TJC was one of nine teams there were unable to finish its round. Four of the five Tyler players are through hole nine
Defending champion Seminole State (Florida) still leads at plus 19, followed by Daytona State (Florida) (plus 65), Ranger (plus 89), Tyler (plus 114) and Iowa Western (plus 123).
The Apache Ladies were sixth after the first round and fifth after the second round.
TJC golfers with Wednesday’s scores and total for the tournament include: 12, Kaitlyn Charles, sophomore from Kingwood, (plus 4, plus 17); 17, Marie Larretche, freshman from France, (plus 4, plus 23); T28, Madison Brown, sophomore from Mabank (plus 2, plus 34); T48, Olivia Billips, sophomore from Euless, (plus 10, plus 46); and T50, J’Dee Stovall, freshman from Longview (Spring Hill HS), (plus 7, plus 47).
Minori Nagano, of Seminole State, leads the medalist race at minus 8, followed by teammate Alex Giles (minus 4). Maria Sierra Sanz of Ranger is third at plus 9.
The tournament is a 72-hole event.