The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies moved up a spot, from sixth to fifth, during the rain-interrupted second round of the NJCAA Women's National Championship Golf Tournament on Tuesday.
The second round will resume at 7:30 a.m. (Eastern) Wednesday at Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach, Florida. Round three will immediately follow the conclusion of the second round.
The Apache Ladies are plus 10 for their round as four of the five Tyler players are through hole six, while Marie Larretche is at plus 1 through three. For the tournament, the freshman from France is plus 13. She is in 20th place in the medalist race.
Only seven teams completed all 18 holes.
Defending champion Seminole State (Florida) still leads at plus 10, followed by Daytona State (Florida) (plus 30), Ranger (plus 48), Iowa Western (plus 59) and Tyler (plus 65). All must complete the second round.
The Apache Ladies were sixth after the first round — they changed places with Redlands (Oklahoma) (plus 66). There are 19 teams entered. Western Texas is eighth, while Blinn is No. 13.
Other TJC golfers with Tuesday's scores and total for the tournament include: 18, Kaitlyn Charles, sophomore from Kingwood, (plus 3, plus 11); T31, Olivia Billips, sophomore from Euless, (plus 4, plus 21); T37, Madison Brown, sophomore from Mabank (plus 2, plus 23) and T42, J'Dee Stovall, freshman from Longview (Spring Hill HS), (plus 6, plus 24).
Billips (up 14 places), Brown (up 31 places) and Stovall (up 9 places) made big jumps for the Apache Ladies.
Alex Giles of Seminole State leads the medalist race with a minus 2, followed by teammate Minori Nagano (minus 1) and Thitapha Iamtragul of Dodge City (Kansas) (plus 4).
The tournament is a 72-hole event.